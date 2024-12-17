Cole Hauser's 3 Kids Are Growing Up Fast
Cole Hauser has been in Hollywood for decades; he's basically Hollywood royalty as the great grandson of Harry Warner, who co-founded Warner Bros., and son of Wings Hauser, who starred in and directed a number of films. However, it was Cole's time playing Rip Wheeler on the hit show "Yellowstone" that really helped make him a well-known star. But, outside of that, he is also a family man and the loving father of three kids.
"Yellowstone" wrapped up its fifth and presumably final season in December 2024, but fans of Hauser's character might be in luck. There's a rumored "Yellowstone" spin off that would focus on Rip and his wife Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly; that would definitely boost Hauser's net worth, which is probably already more than you think.
While there's one real life "Yellowstone" couple, it's not Hauser and Reilly. Off screen, Hauser has been married to Cynthia Daniel since 2006, and the couple have three kids together: Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose. And we can't believe how big they're getting and what a loving family they seem to be.
Ryland Hauser is studying at Texas Christian University
Ryland Hauser is the oldest child of Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel; he was born on September 20, 2004. He grew up in California until the whole family moved to Florida when Ryland was a junior. Daniel hinted at the challenge that it was for him to move in the middle of high school in an Instagram post, "Moving cross country your junior year wasn't easy, but you turned this challenge into a victory."
Ryland played tight end for his Florida high school team, and he got offers from three universities to play for them. However, after he graduated in 2023, he decided to go to Texas Christian University, and he doesn't seem to be on their football team.
Even though he's not playing college ball, his parents are still very pleased with him. In May 2023, Cole posted a photo of his son at TCU on Instagram with a sweet caption: "So very proud of my first born boy. Can't wait to see your next chapter in your life." Daniel also posted on her Instagram page about what looks like the bittersweet day when Ryland moved into the dorms for college in August 2023. "And just like that my baby boy is starting his life. Dad and I are so proud of you Ryland!! We know you'll touch so many lives!" she wrote It looks like both mom and dad came to help him move in. So sweet!
Colt Hauser is a standout football player
Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel had Colt Hauser on June 12, 2008. Around the time that "Yellowstone" first started filming in 2017, Cole shared a picture of him and his second son on a fly fishing trip in Montana; we think that's a move that would have made Rip Wheeler from "Yellowstone" proud.
Years later, Colt followed in his big brother's footsteps when it comes to high school football. He plays both offensive and defensive tackle at Jensen Beach High School. One of his coaches posted a rave about him as a player on X (formerly known as Twitter): "He's a legit 6'3 275 & still growing. He has the perfect combination of smarts, violent hands, quick feet, and a mean streak you love to see in linemen. Coaches take notice."
It's not just his coach showing him support online. Ryland shared the love with his little brother by reposting his football stats on X. We love to see that kind of support between brothers!
Steely Rose Hauser is the youngest and beloved daughter of Cole and Cynthia
Steely Rose Hauser is the youngest child that Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel have together. She was born on December 16, 2012, and she's got her dad wrapped around her little finger. On a November 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Cole said of his daughter, "She runs the roost." He went on to say, "I love her ultimately so much that it's hard for me to say no to anything. But I'm getting better as she's getting older to be a little bit more cautious with giving her everything she asks for."
Steely Rose got to visit the set of "Yellowstone" during Season 5, and her dad shared the sweetest set of photos with the caption: "Solo with the love of my life ... you are the future my beautiful." Even though she seemed to be having plenty of fun on set, apparently she never liked watching her dad (in character) when he was kissing Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler's wife. "It makes her really uncomfortable," Daniel told Us Weekly.
As close as Steely Rose and Cole seem to be, her mom has lots of love for the growing girl too. On Steely Rose's 10th birthday, Daniel posted, "There's never a dull moment when [you're] around. Thanks for keeping us laughing. We love you beyond words." Then on Steely's 11th birthday, Daniel shared some photos that give us some insight into Steely Rose's hobbies, which include four wheeling and spending time with family.