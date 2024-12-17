Cole Hauser's 3 Kids Are Growing Up Fast

Cole Hauser has been in Hollywood for decades; he's basically Hollywood royalty as the great grandson of Harry Warner, who co-founded Warner Bros., and son of Wings Hauser, who starred in and directed a number of films. However, it was Cole's time playing Rip Wheeler on the hit show "Yellowstone" that really helped make him a well-known star. But, outside of that, he is also a family man and the loving father of three kids.

"Yellowstone" wrapped up its fifth and presumably final season in December 2024, but fans of Hauser's character might be in luck. There's a rumored "Yellowstone" spin off that would focus on Rip and his wife Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly; that would definitely boost Hauser's net worth, which is probably already more than you think.

While there's one real life "Yellowstone" couple, it's not Hauser and Reilly. Off screen, Hauser has been married to Cynthia Daniel since 2006, and the couple have three kids together: Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose. And we can't believe how big they're getting and what a loving family they seem to be.