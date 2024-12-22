Red Flags In Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Friendships We Can't Ignore

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K., and the British royal family, rumors of the celebrity couple losing some of their closest friends have consistently swirled. There have been whispers that some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's formerly close acquaintances no longer want to be associated with them after all the bombshells Meghan and Harry dropped about their time as working royals, which put the monarchy in a very bad light indeed. It's no secret that famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey has been one of the couple's closest friends and biggest defenders — she even attended their wedding — but amid rumors that Winfrey is trying to distance herself from the Sussexes, Meghan was spotted mingling with her and Kerry Washington at the Paley Honors Fall Gala, and, of course, Tyler Perry, who was being honored at the event.

However, Harry wasn't present, instead attending the DealBook Summit. Whether there was more to the prince's decision to skip the prestigious event is not clear. Rumors are also rife that he and Meghan don't exactly have the same taste in friends which, when you're married, is not ideal. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly lost many of his oldest friends since getting married with his school friend, Tom "Skippy" Inskip, among them.

Things reportedly turned sour between the two after Inskip voiced concerns about how fast the Sussexes' relationship was progressing. Likewise Dominic West, who plays King Charles III in "The Crown," admitted that Harry was upset about something he said in an interview, viewing it as a breach of trust. There are plenty of glaring red flags that suggest the royal couple isn't doing so well when it comes to keeping (or forging new) friendships.

