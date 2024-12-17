Don Jr.'s Attempt To Win Trump's Approval Of New Girlfriend Is Reportedly Off To Bad Start

On the same account in November 2024, Bettina Anderson shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask with the caption, "One day we will be old enough to remember when infectious laughter had a positive connotation." She's also holding a sign that says, "only you can stop the spread of ignorance."

During the COVID pandemic, Donald Trump was publicly skeptical about the value of masks, and the MAGA crowd hasn't really ever supported COVID vaccines, despite Trump helping push for its quick development. It's not clear if Anderson still holds these views, much of her current Instagram grid is filled with her modeling photos with no hints of anything political. But if she does, it could cause some friction with Trump supporters.

Only time will tell if Anderson is able to make herself a permanent part of the Trump family. For Donald Trump Jr., choosing Anderson does seem to be a "like father, like son" moment; Trump has also never been single long, has had overlapping relationships, gone for someone younger than his current partner, and picked a model. Don Jr. was still apparently with Guilfoyle when he started dating Anderson, Anderson is younger than Don Jr. (while Guilfoyle was older), and Anderson has worked as a model. It could be that those similarities help endear her more to Trump than any potential MAGA dislike of her.

