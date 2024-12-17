Don Jr.'s Attempt To Win Trump's Approval Of New Girlfriend Is Reportedly Off To Bad Start
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle had plenty of red flags in their relationship, and they've now officially ended their engagement. Now, there's the reported hope that Bettina Anderson, Don Jr.'s long rumored mistress and seemingly his new girlfriend, will be a better addition to the larger Trump family and someone Donald Trump approves of. However, it could be that Anderson is a non-starter as a Trump family member considering some of her past social media posts that have the potential to anger the MAGA crowd.
In June 2020, on a Facebook profile for "Fitness by Bettina," which hasn't been updated since December 2020, Anderson posted a black square along with the caption, "Muted but listening #blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday #bethechange #timetowakeup." Trump has repeatedly attacked the Black Lives Matter (BLM) racial justice movement. Don Jr. once told Extra that he supported BLM; however, he also called the movement "a very good marketing message ... a great catchphrase.
Bettina Anderson seemed to support COVID protections in a way that Donald Trump didn't
On the same account in November 2024, Bettina Anderson shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask with the caption, "One day we will be old enough to remember when infectious laughter had a positive connotation." She's also holding a sign that says, "only you can stop the spread of ignorance."
During the COVID pandemic, Donald Trump was publicly skeptical about the value of masks, and the MAGA crowd hasn't really ever supported COVID vaccines, despite Trump helping push for its quick development. It's not clear if Anderson still holds these views, much of her current Instagram grid is filled with her modeling photos with no hints of anything political. But if she does, it could cause some friction with Trump supporters.
Only time will tell if Anderson is able to make herself a permanent part of the Trump family. For Donald Trump Jr., choosing Anderson does seem to be a "like father, like son" moment; Trump has also never been single long, has had overlapping relationships, gone for someone younger than his current partner, and picked a model. Don Jr. was still apparently with Guilfoyle when he started dating Anderson, Anderson is younger than Don Jr. (while Guilfoyle was older), and Anderson has worked as a model. It could be that those similarities help endear her more to Trump than any potential MAGA dislike of her.