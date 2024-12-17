Sarah Ferguson Uses Two Brutal Words To Confirm Prince Andrew Is Miserable

Although Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, the former couple are still linked to each other in several capacities. "Sarah and Andrew are the best divorced couple I know," Ferguson's sister, Jane, told The Sunday Times. "They've done it for their children; it's incredible." Since the divorce, Ferguson has remained involved both with Andrew and the rest of the royal family. She was invited to stay a weekend with Andrew and their daughters at Balmoral in 2013, and she also received a royal invite to celebrate Christmas with the family at the Mary Magdalene Church in 2023. She has even hinted at her desire to remarry Andrew, showing their relationship isn't completely unsalvageable. "He really is still my handsome prince," she told the audience at the Bath Children's Literature Festival in 2013 (via The Telegraph). Thus, she would probably have it on good authority how the disgraced prince is doing in the wake of his several controversies and subsequent ostracization.

It's also no secret that Andrew has been on the outs of the royal family for some time, and Ferguson's statement to The Sunday Times seems to shed light on how he feels about being left out of the loop. Friction between Andrew and the rest of the royal family flared up when shocking revelations were made about his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, along with sexual assault accusations and a subsequent lawsuit against Andrew by one of Epstein's victims. Without reconciliation between Andrew and his family, it looks like Harry and Meghan won't be the only royal rejects this Christmas.