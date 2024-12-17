Sarah Ferguson Uses Two Brutal Words To Confirm Prince Andrew Is Miserable
Sarah Ferguson seems to be slowly working her way back into the royal family despite having once been branded as a disgrace in light of her notorious toe-sucking ordeal and other awkward moments that were captured by millions. On the other hand, Ferguson's former husband, Prince Andrew, doesn't appear to be doing so hot as he maintains his shameful status and remains shut out by the royal family.
Speaking with The Sunday Times in an article published on December 14, 2024, Ferguson described what it was like caring for her father, Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003. However, her words directed toward her father apparently bore a double meaning — likely in reference to her former husband, Prince Andrew. "I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I'm doing now," she said. Keeping in mind Sarah's steady relationship and continued involvement with her ex, the statement seemingly indicates Prince Andrew is in a dismal state.
She's remained close with Andrew
Although Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, the former couple are still linked to each other in several capacities. "Sarah and Andrew are the best divorced couple I know," Ferguson's sister, Jane, told The Sunday Times. "They've done it for their children; it's incredible." Since the divorce, Ferguson has remained involved both with Andrew and the rest of the royal family. She was invited to stay a weekend with Andrew and their daughters at Balmoral in 2013, and she also received a royal invite to celebrate Christmas with the family at the Mary Magdalene Church in 2023. She has even hinted at her desire to remarry Andrew, showing their relationship isn't completely unsalvageable. "He really is still my handsome prince," she told the audience at the Bath Children's Literature Festival in 2013 (via The Telegraph). Thus, she would probably have it on good authority how the disgraced prince is doing in the wake of his several controversies and subsequent ostracization.
It's also no secret that Andrew has been on the outs of the royal family for some time, and Ferguson's statement to The Sunday Times seems to shed light on how he feels about being left out of the loop. Friction between Andrew and the rest of the royal family flared up when shocking revelations were made about his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, along with sexual assault accusations and a subsequent lawsuit against Andrew by one of Epstein's victims. Without reconciliation between Andrew and his family, it looks like Harry and Meghan won't be the only royal rejects this Christmas.