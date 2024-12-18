Signs Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Will Get Engaged In 2025
The romance between former "Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked controversy in late 2022 because the couple was married to other people at the time, though they were reportedly both separated when they began seeing each other. The couple was actually fired from "GMA3" for their relationship in January of 2023,, but fast forward just a few years later, and it seems that they were doing fine, heading for a possible 2025 wedding engagement.
Part of the speculation about future plans came from an episode of the "Amy & T.J. Podcast" in December of 2024, when the pair answered audience questions. When asked specifically when they would get married, Robach made it clear that their eventual marriage was a foregone conclusion. "It's not an if, it's a when." Holmes shared Robach's enthusiasm during the show, saying that he didn't consider their relationship to be a trial run. "That's not who we are," Holmes remarked. "The decision has been made to spend a life together."
Their comments came months after the September 2024 episode,"Catching Up on a Few Things," in which they disclosed they'd moved in together. Robach made the move after giving up her apartment to her daughter Ava and Ava's boyfriend. Holmes admitted that he enjoyed their new living arrangement, saying it was better than constantly having to plan how they would see each other.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear together with their blended families
Journalists Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes saw their relationship evolve in the years following their firing from "Good Morning America 3." That evolution included the couple being very open about their communication issues, and eventually teasing a possible marriage on their podcast in December of 2024. But that was just the latest indication that they were ready to move forward with their imminent engagement, which could happen in 2025.
Robach and Holmes attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 13, 2024, blending their families together for a night of fun. According to E! News, Robach's daughter, Annalise, and Holmes' daughter, Sabine, joined the couple at the event. Robach had previously commented on how she and Holmes' parenting styles were similar, and how she regretted missing out on being able to have kids together. "I have, multiple times, been a little sad that we did not come together where we could have had that option," Robach said via Access Hollywood.
When asked if it mattered publicly whether or not they got married, Robach answered that she believed people always rooted for love, and ultimately, for marriage. So when it came to their situation, she felt that it would be the same for them.