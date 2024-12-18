Signs Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Will Get Engaged In 2025

The romance between former "Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked controversy in late 2022 because the couple was married to other people at the time, though they were reportedly both separated when they began seeing each other. The couple was actually fired from "GMA3" for their relationship in January of 2023,, but fast forward just a few years later, and it seems that they were doing fine, heading for a possible 2025 wedding engagement.

Part of the speculation about future plans came from an episode of the "Amy & T.J. Podcast" in December of 2024, when the pair answered audience questions. When asked specifically when they would get married, Robach made it clear that their eventual marriage was a foregone conclusion. "It's not an if, it's a when." Holmes shared Robach's enthusiasm during the show, saying that he didn't consider their relationship to be a trial run. "That's not who we are," Holmes remarked. "The decision has been made to spend a life together."

Their comments came months after the September 2024 episode,"Catching Up on a Few Things," in which they disclosed they'd moved in together. Robach made the move after giving up her apartment to her daughter Ava and Ava's boyfriend. Holmes admitted that he enjoyed their new living arrangement, saying it was better than constantly having to plan how they would see each other.

