Everything Justin Bieber Has Said About The Diddy Controversy

Justin Bieber's connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs stretches back several years, so when news broke of the rapper's arrest, many turned to the "Sorry" hitmaker for a response. Diddy's legal woes began when ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of extensive abuse across their almost decade-long relationship (it was later settled for an undisclosed amount). In the months that followed, many other women came forward with similarly horrifying stories. By late 2024, Diddy had been detained on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Given their history, it's understandable that Bieber would find the situation difficult to come to terms with. As a source confirmed to Us Weekly, in October 2024, "Justin is in a hard place mentally right now."

Another insider explained, "Justin has been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy" but the pop star was nonetheless "completely disgusted" by the allegations made against his former mentor. Bieber refrained from making a formal public statement, with another source firmly telling the Daily Mail: "Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to." Instead, the "Baby" hitmaker's focus shifted to his own personal life. In August 2024, he and his model wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child. According to the Us Weekly source, the pop star's "happiness [about] being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy."

Meanwhile, the disgraced rapper attempted to project a family-man image himself, notably wiping his Instagram account to leave only pictures of his daughters. Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, leaned into this narrative further by proudly proclaiming to the BBC that he is a "loving family man, and proven philanthropist."