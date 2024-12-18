How Elizabeth Gillies Supported Her Longtime Friend Ariana Grande Ahead Of Wicked

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies are certified besties, considering how long they have been in each other's lives. The pair are most notable for their time on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" — Grande as Cat Valentine and Gillies as Jade West — but they first met when they were both cast in the original production of Broadway's "13: The Musical," playing Charlotte and Lucy, respectively. Their decades-long friendship has been the quintessential version of BFFs since 2008.

Knowing each other as children has allowed the pair to watch each other grow into adults, with new opportunities adding to their already impressive repertoire. In 2024, Grande starred as Glinda in the film version of "Wicked," which Gillies knew was Grande's dream since their Broadway start — Grande even tweeted about it years ago. "When I met her at 13 or 14 years old, 'Wicked' was her show, and Glinda was her girl," the "Dynasty" actor said in a People interview. "We would sing the songs together, and she would tell me about her dream of playing this role." Later in the interview, Gillies added: "She is just extraordinary, and I'm so proud of her. There's truly, at this point, absolutely nothing she cannot do. She's proven that."

Gillies also told the outlet how she and Grande still spend time together often, cementing that their friendship is forever.