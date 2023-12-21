What The Cast Of Victorious Is Doing Today

By the time Eric Lange landed his "Victorious" role as coconut milk-drinking teacher Erwin Sikowitz, he had already been in the industry for years. Since making his onscreen debut in the late '90s, Lange appeared in some of the most successful shows on TV, including "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Angel," "The West Wing," "Judging Amy," "ER," and "Lost." Not to mention, the actor starred in the Disney film "Secretariat" the same year that he made his debut on "Victorious." For Lange, the Nickelodeon show allowed him to flex his acting muscles, especially since he was playing a rather exaggerated character. "I got to do things on that show because the character was kind of crazy," he once told Backstage. In the end, Lange remained on "Victorious" until its fourth and final season, although he didn't appear regularly each season.

Since wrapping up his time on "Victorious," Lange went on to pursue more television roles, taking on guest stints in series such as "Grimm," Castle," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Once Upon a Time," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Masters of Sex." He also became a Netflix regular, taking on roles in shows such as "Narcos" and "Waco." Later on, Lange also joined the cast of Showtime's Emmy-nominated series "Escape at Dannemora," gaining 40 pounds to play Lyle Mitchell. The series tells the true story of Lyle's wife, Tilly Mitchell, a prison worker who became romantically involved with two of the inmates and eventually helped them escape.