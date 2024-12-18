Trump Debuts A Fresh New Hairstyle & We Can't Believe We Miss His Old Look
2024 has been the year of Donald Trump's worst hair moments, from the time he looked bald to when people thought he died his hair purple. However, his most recent hairstyle might take the cake. This month, he was seen sporting an all-new do, but if this was his way to fix his major hair problems, it's still not working.
Attorney and political commentator Ron Filipkowski shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, of the president-elect at his country club on December 17, 2024. At the Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, Trump stepped up to the podium to accept the Founding Father Award. In the video, Trump's hair looked much different from the usual combover we are used to seeing. There have been instances where Trump has looked virtually unrecognizable with a change to his hair, but the Republican politician has been pretty consistent with the wild, bleach-blonde look.
Trump received another award at his country club today. This time something they called the 'Founding Father Award,' and they said he should also be on Mt. Rushmore for saving America. pic.twitter.com/LnSBHvWYAM
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 18, 2024
In more footage from the day, taken by support Michael Solakiewicz and posted to X, a clearer shot of Trump's hair shows that he was trying out a slick-back look — gelled at the sides with a shorter length that is quaffed on top. Trump could be experimenting, or maybe his hair insecurities have gotten to him again.
Donald Trump supporters petitioning for the politician to be on Mt. Rushmore
Donald Trump's Founding Father Award was given to him by Moms for America, an organization that was founded in 2004 and whose mission "is to empower moms, promote liberty, and raise patriots to heal America from the inside out."
In the video posted on X of the ceremony, the presenter said they were giving Trump the award because they considered him a "founding father." She continued: "You're not a founder, but you saved America, and if it wasn't for you, we don't know where we'd be today. So, thank you very much for your service." Ron Filipkowski also noted in the caption: "They said he should also be on Mt. Rushmore for saving America."
In 2020, rumors about Trump's face on the American monument went viral. The imminent president posted an edited photo of himself next to Mt. Rushmore on X, with many users in the comments suggesting he should be the next face carved into the stone. When The New York Times reported that Trump told South Dakota governor Kristi Noem that he wanted his face on Mt. Rushmore, Trump addressed the article on X, claiming it was false. He also wrote: "Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!"