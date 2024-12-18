Donald Trump's Worst Hair Moments Of 2024
Sadly, we can't predict the future, but if there's one thing of which we can be pretty certain, it's that President-Elect Donald Trump's hair will continue to be a hot topic of conversation throughout his second term in office. As the former "Apprentice" host stepped back into the spotlight in 2024 in an attempt to reclaim the White House, he presented the public with plenty of social media-worthy tidbits, but his hair repeatedly stole the show once again. The divisive politician has had quite the hair transformation over the years (Side note: It hasn't exactly been for the better), and 2024 featured some of Trump's most disastrous (and hilarious) hair moments yet.
While the president-elect is preparing to move back into the White House, he's keeping himself busy, you guessed it, on the golf course. Trump even debuted a brand-new look that quickly set the internet alight after finishing a game at the Trump International Golf Club. His hair looked so different that some even thought that he'd (finally) got a new haircut. Many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, however, pointed out that the controversial politician simply seemed to be having a case of bad hat hair.
Your next President, President-Elect Donald J Trump, today at the beautiful Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach!! TRUMP-VANCE 2024! #MAGA #donaldtrump #trump2024 #palmbeach #florida @realdonaldtrump @teamtrump @trumpwarroom @trumpgolfpalmbeach @trumpgolf @whitehouse45 📸:... pic.twitter.com/B4asbHZoJ0
— Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakie) December 18, 2024
Trump waved at fans as he entered the club, MAGA hat (it appeared) in hand, before asking the cheering crowd, "Is everybody having a good time?" (via X) quickly followed by, "Is everyone a Republican?" Some thought that his hat hair looked great, while others observed that this might be the future president's worst look yet. "Looks like a wet ferret," one user opined. Another suggested Trump was attempting to bring back the mullet.
His orange court hair had everyone talking
Donald Trump's hair kicked off 2024 with a bang with a strangely orange hue that threatened to match the politician's usual cheddar-cheese skin tone. As the divisive politician showed up to court for one of his New York fraud case hearings, some couldn't help but notice that Trump's hair seemed to have an orange tinge. Page Six ran a piece on it and spoke to an insider who claimed that the new hue was entirely his own fault. "Trump can't sit still as he needs at least to sit still for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take," the source divulged. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets."
Orange hair has haunted the president-elect since his first term, with journalist Michael Wolff initially spilling the tea in his book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by confirming that Ivanka Trump apparently let slip why the image-conscious politician often boasts a hair color so similar to that of a bag of Cheetos. "The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men," Wolff wrote. "The longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump's orange-blond hair color."
That time people thought Trump was finally going bald
In February 2024, while attending a glitzy black-tie event, Donald Trump posed for a few pictures, but the president-elect probably wishes he took a moment to look in the mirror before doing so. Trump's hair was in a right state, appearing to be exhausted from trying to cover up its owner's head, and in photographs, the divisive politician sported a glaring receding hairline as a result that left him looking like he'd started going bald overnight. Editor-in-chief at Meidas Touch, Ron Filipkowski, was the one who shared the headline-making pic on X, where users quickly rushed to the comments section to weigh in with their two cents. "Did he forget the front part of the toupee?" one joked. "His hair arranging team must be off today," another quipped. Others simply proclaimed that Trump's desperate attempts to cover up his baldness were increasingly failing.
In April, the former "Apprentice" host's locks made waves again when a strong breeze ruffled his combover, revealing yet another significant bald spot. The moment was captured on camera, and Meidas Touch immediately shared the video on X, questioning, "What is happening with Trump's hair here?" He delivered a passionate speech as the wind had its way with his treasured strands, oblivious to the fact that he was having a repeat of his viral 2018 hair mishap. The jabs quickly rolled in, with one user hilariously responding, "There are only 2 things Trump is afraid of: A strong woman, & a strong wind." Another offered, "Oh so that's why he hates windmills so much." A third joked that some unknown entity was commanding Trump's hair to return home, while another user admitted that the footage made them think of the "Gone with the Wind" theme song.
Trump's purple debate hair caused a major stir
Donald Trump didn't do so well during his one and only debate with opponent Kamala Harris, and neither did his hair. When the two candidates met on the debate stage in September 2024, everybody was on the edge of their seats, but chatter about Trump's hairdo soon stole the spotlight, with some pundits on X noting that he appeared to be sporting a purple 'do. "I'm guessing he's put a neutralizing toner which is purple. It's supposed to take brassiness out but he left it on too long," one X user theorized. Someone else suggested that the controversial politician's new hair color should be dubbed "Platinum Ice," amid rising questions about what Trump's shade could possibly be called. "I call it '1984 Electrolux Salesman Brown,'" another offered helpfully.
Many have long been of the opinion that Trump's 70s have been his worst hair decade yet, and he's failed to prove otherwise. In addition to sporting purple-looking locks during the debate, the president-elect appeared to have deepened his violet hues later that same month when he delivered a speech at a Wisconsin rally. This time, the purple sheen was unmistakable, but it wasn't clear whether Trump had decided to opt for the funky color or whether it was simply some bad lighting onstage that caused his hair to act up.
As the divisive politician decried Harris as "mentally impaired," his hair seemed hellbent on grabbing everyone's attention once again. This particular rally will always be remembered for Trump's purple-looking locks rather than his acrimonious speech. "Is Trump entering the 'little old lady with purple hair' stage of old age?" one X user mused, while another wondered aloud, "Why is NO ONE TALKING ABOUT IT?"
The cringe moment when he joked about buying a Black girl's hair
When a photograph of Donald Trump having a good time with his new BFF Elon Musk went viral because of the president-elect's apparent lack of hair, one would have expected any sane person to simply stop drawing more attention to said imperfection. But Trump is nothing if not unique. Instead, a few weeks later, he went ahead and joked to a young Black girl that he'd very much like to purchase her hair right off her head. In the video, which was posted to X and instantly went viral, the former "Apprentice" host drives a golf cart but stops to speak to her.
"Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair," he says in the clip, asking, "Can I buy your hair?" as Trump approaches her before offering, "I'll pay you millions for that." Cue us picturing the divisive politician with a head of full long, voluminous locks. He then proceeded to take a picture with the youngster before driving off.
Yesterday at Trump International West Palm Beach: President-elect Trump invites a child to sit in his golf cart and take a photo with him. pic.twitter.com/pIPlrSC9HG
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 25, 2024
There were mixed responses to the encounter, to say the very least. Some pundits found it strange while others outright condemned the controversial politician for the joke. "Slavemaster speak. Trump is despicable," one such user commented. Others thought it was a sweet moment and that people were making a fuss about nothing.
When Trump pointed out his own bad hair day
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump was seemingly more concerned about his hair than winning the race. With just three days left to convince American citizens to vote for him, the controversial candidate finally saw for himself what everyone else could see all along — the prominent bald spot at the back of his head. Trump apparently keeps a close eye on how he's portrayed during his rallies, because while trying to encourage a crowd in Salem, Virginia, to cast their ballots for him, the president-to-be got distracted when he noticed a camera shot of the back of his head, which showed off his bald spot.
"Oh sh**. Look, I'm looking at the back of my head. What the hell," Trump exclaimed (via X). "I don't like, I look over and now I look up there, I see, I'm having a bad hair day." Critics were quick to take to X to weigh in on the embarrassing moment, with one quipping, "It's like the continental divide back there. A river runs through it." Another argued, "Trump has been having bad hair for decades." But plenty of others pointed out that Trump was making a good-natured joke and that everybody should just calm down and give him a break.
"This is called riffing. Trump is hilarious," one such fan commented. "It's called charm," another added. Either way, the notoriously vain former "Apprentice" host bringing even more attention to what's left of his crowning glory was further proof that Trump's hair insecurities are alive and well and will continue to be a sore point during his second term.