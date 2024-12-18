Donald Trump's Worst Hair Moments Of 2024

Sadly, we can't predict the future, but if there's one thing of which we can be pretty certain, it's that President-Elect Donald Trump's hair will continue to be a hot topic of conversation throughout his second term in office. As the former "Apprentice" host stepped back into the spotlight in 2024 in an attempt to reclaim the White House, he presented the public with plenty of social media-worthy tidbits, but his hair repeatedly stole the show once again. The divisive politician has had quite the hair transformation over the years (Side note: It hasn't exactly been for the better), and 2024 featured some of Trump's most disastrous (and hilarious) hair moments yet.

Advertisement

While the president-elect is preparing to move back into the White House, he's keeping himself busy, you guessed it, on the golf course. Trump even debuted a brand-new look that quickly set the internet alight after finishing a game at the Trump International Golf Club. His hair looked so different that some even thought that he'd (finally) got a new haircut. Many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, however, pointed out that the controversial politician simply seemed to be having a case of bad hat hair.

Advertisement

Trump waved at fans as he entered the club, MAGA hat (it appeared) in hand, before asking the cheering crowd, "Is everybody having a good time?" (via X) quickly followed by, "Is everyone a Republican?" Some thought that his hat hair looked great, while others observed that this might be the future president's worst look yet. "Looks like a wet ferret," one user opined. Another suggested Trump was attempting to bring back the mullet.