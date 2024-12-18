HGTV's Tarek El Moussa & Christina Haack's Jokes About Josh Hall Have Us So Confused
Some relationships don't work out but, if you're Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, a good backup plan is co-hosting an HGTV show together — along with your current partners. That was the original idea around "The Flip Off," which is set to premiere in late January. However, life happens and Haack is now divorced from her third husband, Joshua Hall, who was not easy to work with on the show before he left it which seems to be a big clue as to why the couple called it quits. Interestingly, Tarek and Haack get along just fine, as do Haack and El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. They're even in a good place to joke about how low-key ridiculous the whole situation is, posting funny things on Instagram. The El Moussas collabed on an Instagram video about if they'd "ever do 'The Flip Off' again." They said they would because they had a great time filming it and obviously their chemistry was on fire.
Haack commented on the video and said she'd do the show again "only if [Heather] is [her] partner next time. Tarek you can have Josh." Tarek replied, "Even with Josh slowing me down, I can still beat the girls." Not wanting to miss out, Heather tagged Haack and wrote, "Seriously, how can we make this happen??" Considering how much drama surrounds Haack and Hall's divorce, the trio joking about Hall — especially insinuating he would ever return to the show — is just plain weird. Between Haack posting shady comments about her ex on social media and learning from Los Angeles estate lawyer Arash Sadat of Mills, Sadat, Dowlat LLP that Haack's third divorce will likely cost her big, it's not like Haack and Hall are still on friendly terms.
Fans made it clear they don't want Joshua Hall to return
Fans of the HGTV stars were shook over Christina Haack's comments on the El Moussas' video. One person joked, "Dead by this comment." Another loved the idea of girls versus boys, while a third wrote" "Shot fired!! Wooohoooo!!" Other fans made it clear they do not want Hall to return, but they did have some ideas on who could replace him. "Maybe it would be better if you chose Ant as your partner for season 2," suggested someone. Ant Anstead is Haack's second husband, who replaced Hall on the show. Another commenter recommended James Bender, who works with Haack on two HGTV shows: "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country."
Considering how much Haack hated doing "The Flip Off" with Hall, though, the fans should be happy. We seriously doubt he will be returning for Season 2.