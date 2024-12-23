Anna Kendrick Accidentally Partied Too Hard With One Of Her Pitch Perfect Co-Stars
Halloween can frighten the life out of all of us. But perhaps no one knows this better than Anna Kendrick, who was in for a spine-tingling surprise when a grown-up game of Trick or Treat went slightly awry. In a November 2024 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the actor dished on a pretty memorable Halloween party that she attended in 2023 with her "Pitch Perfect" co-star, Brittany Snow (who played perky acapella singer, Chloe Beale, in the franchise). Kendrick explained that another partygoer asked if she wanted to try micro-dosing mushrooms in a chocolate bar, a trend that's seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years.
The lesser-known "Twilight" star then confessed: "And that's the night that I learned that chocolate is not a great delivery system for mushrooms, because it doesn't mix properly." As Kendrick elaborated, "Sometimes there can be one little bite that doesn't have a micro-dose, it has a real macro dose!" The Halloween horror hit her hard, and she panicked, hilariously recalling, "I just started saying, 'Oh no. Oh, I'm so high. Oh God, I'm so high.'"
Luckily, Snow was on hand to help by offering her pal an unconventional solution: She quickly imbibed a ton of mushrooms herself, so that Kendrick wouldn't feel quite as alone or scared anymore. They then spent the rest of the night in the corner, "staring at each other, grinning like the Joker, while like streaming tears, but we felt great." Naturally, neither woman was eager to repeat the experience with other drugs and Kendrick encouraged the "Late Show" audience to steer clear too, lest they have a similarly dodgy trip.
Kendrick teased another Pitch Perfect movie
Anna Kendrick has added plenty to her resumé since the first "Pitch Perfect" movie, from her turn opposite Ben Affleck in "The Accountant" to voicing Poppy in the Dreamworks box office hit franchise "Trolls," and even making her directorial debut with Netflix's "Woman of the Hour." But it's her role in the beloved musical comedy that fans just can't let go of. During an October 2024 appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, the actor confirmed that, more often than not, "People are like, 'Hey! When's Pitch Perfect 4?'"
Although nothing is in the works at the time of writing, if anyone could make it happen, it would be Kendrick's bestie Rebel Wilson, who played the hilarious Fat Amy. She explained, "Rebel's always going to be the person that's like the steam train that marches into Universal." And it's not just the fans that want it; the cast would love a reunion too, with Kendrick sharing that they're always looking for excuses to bring the whole group back together again. Sadly, "It would probably only really happen if there was another movie."