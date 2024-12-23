Anna Kendrick Accidentally Partied Too Hard With One Of Her Pitch Perfect Co-Stars

Halloween can frighten the life out of all of us. But perhaps no one knows this better than Anna Kendrick, who was in for a spine-tingling surprise when a grown-up game of Trick or Treat went slightly awry. In a November 2024 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the actor dished on a pretty memorable Halloween party that she attended in 2023 with her "Pitch Perfect" co-star, Brittany Snow (who played perky acapella singer, Chloe Beale, in the franchise). Kendrick explained that another partygoer asked if she wanted to try micro-dosing mushrooms in a chocolate bar, a trend that's seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years.

The lesser-known "Twilight" star then confessed: "And that's the night that I learned that chocolate is not a great delivery system for mushrooms, because it doesn't mix properly." As Kendrick elaborated, "Sometimes there can be one little bite that doesn't have a micro-dose, it has a real macro dose!" The Halloween horror hit her hard, and she panicked, hilariously recalling, "I just started saying, 'Oh no. Oh, I'm so high. Oh God, I'm so high.'"

Luckily, Snow was on hand to help by offering her pal an unconventional solution: She quickly imbibed a ton of mushrooms herself, so that Kendrick wouldn't feel quite as alone or scared anymore. They then spent the rest of the night in the corner, "staring at each other, grinning like the Joker, while like streaming tears, but we felt great." Naturally, neither woman was eager to repeat the experience with other drugs and Kendrick encouraged the "Late Show" audience to steer clear too, lest they have a similarly dodgy trip.

