Strange Things About Alisyn Camerota's Friendship With Former CNN Chief Jeff Zucker

Jeff Zucker was a high-level executive at a news network. Alisyn Camerota was a prominent on-air anchor for multiple news networks. Even though both were employed by CNN at the same time, and both have since left the company, that's not the only thing the two have shared. And not all of their interactions have been as black and white or fact-filled as the news they were responsible for reporting.

Advertisement

Zucker and Camerota have long been fans of one another. When Camerota switched from Fox News to CNN in 2014 as an anchor, then president of CNN Worldwide Zucker declared, "I have been a fan of Alisyn's for a very long time, and couldn't be happier that she has agreed to come to CNN." And when Zucker unexpectedly resigned from CNN in 2022 due to a romantic scandal, Camerota was a staunch defender, telling audiences during a CNN newscast, as reported by Mediaite on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I feel it deeply, personally, but also I think I speak for all of us and our colleagues — this is an incredible loss. He has this uncanny ability to make, I think, every one of us feel special and valuable in our own way."

Advertisement

It's only natural for close colleagues and friends to champion each other, but the relationship between Zucker and Camerota has sometimes appeared to blur lines. Zucker was married until his divorce in 2018, and has been with long-term girlfriend Allison Gollust ever since. Camerota was married to husband Tim Lewis for almost 23 years, until his death in 2024. But despite being committed to other people, there have been questionable interactions between the two former CNN employees.