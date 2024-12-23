What To Know About Hallmark Star Hunter King's Sister Kelli

Though she staked her claim as an actor before her younger sisters, Kelli King has apparently moved on from acting, having made her last major television appearance in a 2007 episode of "The Winner," and an additional role on the web series "Youth Pastor Kevin" in 2012. Since then, she's carved her own path in the entertainment industry. Per LinkedIn, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations and Communication Studies from California State University, Northridge, and has worked in a social marketing role at Netflix since 2016. Kelli also appears to be thriving in her personal life, having celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband in November 2023.

Though her sisters may have made it further in their acting careers than she did, Kelli seemingly holds no grudges toward them. In an October 2018 Instagram post, she conveyed their sisterly bond while wishing Hunter King a happy birthday. "Your beauty, kindness, and silliness are absolutely unmatched and I'm so lucky you are my sister," Kelli said. She said something similar for Joey King's birthday in July 2021, writing on Instagram, "One of my greatest privileges in life is being a big sister to you and Hunter."