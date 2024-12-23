What Happened After Patrick Dempsey's Wife Jillian Filed For Divorce?

After 15 years together, Jillian Dempsey filed for divorce from her husband, "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey, in January 2015. Per Us Weekly, Jillian cited irreconcilable differences as her reasoning for wanting a divorce, and, in a joint statement, the couple told People that they were also going through with the best interests of their three kids, Talula, Darby, and Sullivan, in mind. "Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family's privacy at this very sensitive time," they said in 2015.

Before their relationship, Patrick was notably involved in a messy first marriage with his former manager, Rochelle "Rocky" Parker. However, unlike that marriage, which raised red flags due to the wide age gap between he and his wife, the stars aligned for Patrick after the threat of divorce reared its ugly head a second time. Through successful couple's counseling, he and Jillian were eventually able to work out their problems and keep their marriage alive for the sake of both themselves and their family. "Everybody has their own path," Patrick told People in 2016. "Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out."

