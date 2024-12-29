Tragic Details About Sophie Turner's Life

Sophie Turner experienced her first major loss at a very young age when her twin died in the womb. "That definitely affected me in terms of I always felt as though ... something was missing," she previously told You magazine (via Birmingham Live). Turner explained that while she has two brothers and her "childhood was pretty fun," she "always felt as though I needed someone or should have had someone there." This pain has helped Turner at work, especially when she was filming difficult "Game of Thrones" scenes. "I guess there's a sense of loss there that I have used to conjure emotions on-screen," she told the outlet.

Advertisement

While no one can ever replace Turner's late twin, she did gain a new sense of fulfillment when she became a mother. During her first Mother's Day, Turner wrote in her Instagram that becoming a mom was her "favourite job [she's] ever had." And now, instead of drawing from her early loss for emotional scenes, she has new lived experiences as a mom. "The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person," she said on The Wrap's "Unwrapped" podcast in 2022. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother," she added.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.