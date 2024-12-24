Why Trump's Trade Advisor Pick Peter Navarro Was Sent To Prison

President-elect Donald Trump is quickly assembling his cabinet (which is already inflating his ego) ahead of the 47th presidency, but some of his appointments are already sparking public concern. One notable setback occurred when Trump's pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, failed to secure confirmation and withdrew from the process. However, the president-elect's controversial appointee for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who is known for her drama with Vice President Kamala Harris, seems to be moving forward.

In early December, Trump announced another high-profile selection: Peter Navarro, former White House trade advisor, as his pick for Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. Navarro's appointment marks a significant return to Trump's inner circle following his recent legal troubles. Navarro was released from prison in July 2024 after serving a four-month sentence. His conviction stemmed from his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. The federal jury in Washington, D.C., found Navarro guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. He completed his sentence at a federal prison facility in Miami. Trump took to Truth Social to make the announcement: "I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing." Navarro's selection is likely to generate significant discussion as Trump prepares to re-enter the White House.

