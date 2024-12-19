Trump Hints At New Billionaire BFFs In His Circle (Don't Get Too Comfy, Elon Musk!)

As Donald Trump gets ready to enter the White House again, he's expressed enthusiasm for a new wave of popularity. "EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!" Trump proclaimed on Truth Social. While Elon Musk already spent millions campaigning for Trump and they share a tight bond, the president-elect appears to be adding Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg to his list of chums. Both Bezos and Zuckerberg have pledged $1 million dollars each in support of Trump's January 2025 inauguration.

Beyond monetary gifts, Bezos is complimenting Trump. "He is calmer than he was the first time — more confident, more settled," Bezos observed at The New York Times DealBook Summit. He and Trump have had heated exchanges in the past. Back in 2019, Trump resorted to name-calling, coining him "Jeff Bozo" on X (formerly Twitter) while panning The Washington Post, which Bezos has owned since 2013. In 2015, after Trump repeatedly dissed Bezos' business practices, Bezos responded by offering to send him into space via his Blue Origin company. However, it was ambiguous if the offer was altruistic or intended as an insult. Despite their past differences, Bezos is now pledging his assistance in certain policy areas for Trump's second term. By December 2024, Bezos was spending time with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Weeks earlier, Zuckerberg got the opportunity to hang out with Trump. "Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner," a Meta representative informed the BBC. "It's an important time for the future of American Innovation."