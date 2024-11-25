Everything Jeff Bezos Has Said About Donald Trump

Jeff Bezos has had strong feelings about Donald Trump ever since the reality TV star transitioned into politics. The Amazon founder has been very active in the past, although his actions typically haven't shown undying loyalty to either the democratic or republican parties. In 2012, he and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donated $2.5 million to a campaign that would help legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state. In 2018, Bezos donated $10 million to With Honor, a PAC specializing in promoting military veterans in Congress. However, Honor is a very neutral political organization, adding further mystery to Bezos' political beliefs.

Bezos further expanded his political reach by buying The Washington Post in 2013, which he was initially hesitant about doing. However, it was his strong sense of justice that convinced him to make the purchase. "It is the newspaper in the capital city of the most important country in the world. The Washington Post has an incredibly important role to play in this democracy. There's no doubt in my mind about that," Bezos told Forbes in 2018.

All that to say, Bezos' opinion of Trump over the years seems to have been motivated by the founder's passion for democracy rather than any strict allegiance to one party. But have those opinions mainly been positive or negative?