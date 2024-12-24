Everything RFK Jr. Has Said About His Past Drug Use

Note: This article discusses drug use and addiction issues.

When it comes to his unusual life experiences, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has always been surprisingly candid — whether it's about getting infected with a brain worm, his love for raw unpasteurized milk, or that time he dumped a dead bear in New York's Central Park. However, now that Kennedy's been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services, people are paying closer attention to the things he's been freely admitting, including Kennedy's eyebrow-raising confession of using heroin while attending school.

While rumors of Kennedy's alleged extramarital affairs have taken up a lot of headline space, his remarks about using heroin resurfaced after Trump's victory, and some have expressed concern about Kennedy portraying the highly addictive narcotic as an effective study aid. Kennedy opened up about his past heroin use during an interview on "The Shawn Ryan Show" in June 2024, while he was still an active presidential candiate himself and just two months before he endorsed Trump. He recalled how he struggled in school, until "I started doing heroin, and I went to the top of my class."

Kennedy said that if he were a student today, he would have likely been diagnosed with attention-deficity/hyperactivity disorder, because he was always "bouncing off the walls. I couldn't sit still" until he began self-medicating with heroin. However, Kennedy also emphasized how things went wrong, and what led to him kicking the habit.

