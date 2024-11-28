RFK Jr.'s Eyebrow-Raising Confession Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Note: This article discusses drug use and addiction issues.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been the face of political controversy for a few years now, ever since he came out as an anti-vaxxer and, most recently, when he was named by presidential elect Donald Trump to be the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services.
On top of that, he endured a major health scare as well, when it came out in May of this year that he had once said doctors told him had a parasite, a worm that was feeding on his brain, around 2010. He also said that he had suffered mercury poisoning. The New York Times reported that RFK Jr. said in 2012, "I have cognitive problems, clearly. I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me."
When it comes to RFK Jr., suffice it to say, there isn't much that can surprise us anymore — he's also been suspected of rumored affairs. That said, there is still no shortage of crazy stories surrounding the politician, one of which broke recently and has everyone questioning even more than they already were if he is truly fit to serve in Trump's cabinet, specifically in a role that deals with public health and safety.
RFK Jr. cites heroin as the reason for his success while he was in school
According to People Magazine, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on a podcast episode of the "Shawn Ryan Show" in the summer of 2024, while he was still running his campaign as a presidential hopeful. On the podcast, he opened up about his past use of heroin, saying, "I did very, very poorly in school, until I started doing narcotics ... Then I went to the top of my class because my mind was so restless and turbulent and I could not sit still." He elaborated and added an even more shocking comment, "It worked for me ... And if it still worked, I'd still be doing it."
RFK Jr. has struggled with addiction on and off throughout his whole life and has been to rehab with hopes of recovery as well. He was certainly candid about his addiction on the podcast, saying, "The most demoralizing feature of that disease was my incapacity to keep contracts with myself." That said, it's fairly hard to overlook his declaration that if narcotics still worked for him in the way that they once did, he would still be taking them without hesitation. If the throes of his addiction were such a low point for RFK Jr., it seems that his statements about his willingness to take drugs again are a little counterintuitive.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).