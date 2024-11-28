RFK Jr.'s Eyebrow-Raising Confession Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Note: This article discusses drug use and addiction issues.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been the face of political controversy for a few years now, ever since he came out as an anti-vaxxer and, most recently, when he was named by presidential elect Donald Trump to be the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

On top of that, he endured a major health scare as well, when it came out in May of this year that he had once said doctors told him had a parasite, a worm that was feeding on his brain, around 2010. He also said that he had suffered mercury poisoning. The New York Times reported that RFK Jr. said in 2012, "I have cognitive problems, clearly. I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me."

When it comes to RFK Jr., suffice it to say, there isn't much that can surprise us anymore — he's also been suspected of rumored affairs. That said, there is still no shortage of crazy stories surrounding the politician, one of which broke recently and has everyone questioning even more than they already were if he is truly fit to serve in Trump's cabinet, specifically in a role that deals with public health and safety.

Advertisement