What We Know About Katie Maloney And Nick Martin's Relationship

There's been a great deal of speculation about why Katie Maloney has been hesitant to share too many details about her relationship with Nick Martin. For starters, there's been chatter about his marital status. According to Page Six, the Sleeping With Sirens rocker is currently in the middle of a divorce from wife, Jenna Martin. Also, soon after news of Maloney and Martin dating broke, one of Martin's exes, Brandy Baye, took to Instagram to make some claims about her experience with the singer. It was not a very positive picture, with Baye going as far as to accuse Martin of being a "pathological liar."

Advertisement

An unnamed source told The U.S. Sun that Maloney's friends supposedly have some reservations about this relationship, but some of her costars have expressed otherwise. On the aforementioned episode of "Scheananigans," Scheana Shay acknowledged that she'd heard some of the whispers about Martin, but she was quick to say that she got a good vibe from him when they met. What's more, Maloney's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, told Page Six that he was "happy" to see her in love again.

In December 2024, she went Instagram official with Martin by sharing an IG Story wishing the singer a Happy Birthday and referring to him as her love, with the heart emoji.Now that Maloney's no longer on "Pump Rules" thanks to the reboot, we won't get to see this relationship unfold on the small screen. We'll just have to watch it unfold on the even smaller screen via social media.

Advertisement