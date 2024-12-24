Who Is Tiffany Trump's Father-In-Law, Massad Boulos?

Although Donald Trump may have potentially added Charles Kushner to his cabinet to lure Ivanka Trump back to D.C., Kushner isn't the only one of his children's in-laws he has awarded a role. In fact, Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump's father-in-law was appointed by the president-elect to serve in his administration. "I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as senior advisor to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in December 2024. "Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international scene." Boulos is a billionaire businessman who heads conglomerates and companies like SCOA Nigeria and Boulos Enterprises.

Unlike some of Trump's other cabinet picks who have imploded or been brought into question for their qualifications, Boulos could actually be viewed as an appropriate choice for his role, considering his Lebanese heritage, his family's century-long influence on Lebanon's local and national political scene, and his efforts to promote Trump to Arab American voters during the 2024 election. However, keeping in mind some of his political affiliations, and his direct ties to the Trump family via marriage, one could say he marks yet another questionable or controversial figure appointed by Trump to his administration.