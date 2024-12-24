Who Is Tiffany Trump's Father-In-Law, Massad Boulos?
Although Donald Trump may have potentially added Charles Kushner to his cabinet to lure Ivanka Trump back to D.C., Kushner isn't the only one of his children's in-laws he has awarded a role. In fact, Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump's father-in-law was appointed by the president-elect to serve in his administration. "I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as senior advisor to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in December 2024. "Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international scene." Boulos is a billionaire businessman who heads conglomerates and companies like SCOA Nigeria and Boulos Enterprises.
Unlike some of Trump's other cabinet picks who have imploded or been brought into question for their qualifications, Boulos could actually be viewed as an appropriate choice for his role, considering his Lebanese heritage, his family's century-long influence on Lebanon's local and national political scene, and his efforts to promote Trump to Arab American voters during the 2024 election. However, keeping in mind some of his political affiliations, and his direct ties to the Trump family via marriage, one could say he marks yet another questionable or controversial figure appointed by Trump to his administration.
Boulos is influential in Lebanon and the United States
Tiffany Trump's father-in-law, Massad Boulos, had his own political history in his home country, Lebanon, prior to his appointment as President-elect Donald Trump's senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. In 2009, Boulos failed to win a seat in Lebanon's parliament and reportedly has close connections with the nation's Christian political class. He's also a notable ally of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has labeled himself as a friend of politician Suleiman Frangieh, who heads the Marada Movement and is the presidential candidate supported by Hezbollah, which the United States and other nations consider a terrorist organization.
Boulos, who moved to Texas when he was a teenager, has also left his political footprint on the United States through his work during Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. He helped the president-elect win Michigan by rallying its Arab American community and served as an unofficial middleman between Trump and Middle Eastern leaders. In those endeavors, Trump described Boulos as an important component of his campaign's success. "He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and conservative values, an asset to my campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," Trump wrote on Truth Social.