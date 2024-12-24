Why Patrick Mahomes' Dad Was Sent To Jail

The 10-day prison sentence was just one condition of Mahomes Sr.'s plea agreement. He is also sentenced to five years' probation, which includes one year of intensive supervision, 160 hours of community service, mandatory Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and enrollment in a DWI repeat offender program. Failure to adhere to these conditions would likely result in a 10-year prison sentence.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. has remained relatively mum on his father's legal issues. When asked about the latter's DWI arrest before the Super Bowl, he would only say that his father was good and stressed that the situation was a family matter. Unfortunately, it is not the first time Mahomes Jr. has dealt with the consequences of his loved ones' actions. From his brother Jackson's arrest for sexual battery and backlash against his wife Brittany for showering fans with champagne, the expectations on Mahomes Jr. to respond or react to these incidents are always loud. To add insult to injury, Patrick Mahomes Jr.'s home just got robbed.

As for Mahomes Sr., during his plea agreement hearing, he testified to being six months sober and stressed that he was seeking help for his substance abuse issues. Let's hope things remain positive for Mahomes Sr. and family!

