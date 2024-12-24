Why Patrick Mahomes' Dad Was Sent To Jail
Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes Jr., recently completed a 10-day prison sentence. The sentence was part of Mahomes Sr.'s plea agreement for his third DWI arrest. The incident occurred in Tyler, Texas in February after he was pulled over by a police officer. Mahomes Sr.'s blood alcohol level registered at 0.23. The incident occurred just days before Mahomes Jr. and the Chiefs played and defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII — Mahomes Jr.'s third Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs. Mahomes Sr.'s arrest and subsequent prison sentence is the latest incident in a troubled life.
In 2016, he was arrested for public intoxication while attending his son's college football game. A few years later, in 2018, he was arrested for driving under the influence and sentenced to 40 days in jail. And only a few months after his most recent DWI arrest, Mahomes Sr. was arrested in the same city for driving with an invalid license. However, Mahomes Sr.'s issues go back further. According to a report from CNN, since 2009, Mahomes Sr. has been booked 11 times. A former professional baseball player, Mahomes Sr.'s latest incident could have serious repercussions if he violates the terms of his plea agreement.
Patrick Mahomes Sr. could face up to 10 years in prison
The 10-day prison sentence was just one condition of Mahomes Sr.'s plea agreement. He is also sentenced to five years' probation, which includes one year of intensive supervision, 160 hours of community service, mandatory Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and enrollment in a DWI repeat offender program. Failure to adhere to these conditions would likely result in a 10-year prison sentence.
Patrick Mahomes Jr. has remained relatively mum on his father's legal issues. When asked about the latter's DWI arrest before the Super Bowl, he would only say that his father was good and stressed that the situation was a family matter. Unfortunately, it is not the first time Mahomes Jr. has dealt with the consequences of his loved ones' actions. From his brother Jackson's arrest for sexual battery and backlash against his wife Brittany for showering fans with champagne, the expectations on Mahomes Jr. to respond or react to these incidents are always loud. To add insult to injury, Patrick Mahomes Jr.'s home just got robbed.
As for Mahomes Sr., during his plea agreement hearing, he testified to being six months sober and stressed that he was seeking help for his substance abuse issues. Let's hope things remain positive for Mahomes Sr. and family!