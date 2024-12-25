The Strict Rule Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Have For Their Kids

Growing up the child of a celebrity couple could mean living a life of freedom and riches, but, in reality, celebs make rules for their children to follow just like any other parent — even royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have strict regulations for their kids — and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are no different. They have two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, who are home-schooled, and Mendes shared with The Sunday Times that social media and smartphones for the kids are absolutely not allowed.

"Putting my kid on the internet and being like, 'Oh, search something,' that to me is equivalent to telling her, 'Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You'll be fine,'" Mendes said. "I know that sounds extreme, but that's what I feel."

While Mendes and Gosling live really lavish lives, they haven't forgotten where they came from, and they share those past experiences with their children. Citing the book, "Raising Mentally Strong Kids," Mendes explained she knows her daughters won't suffer the same way she and Gosling, who had a troubled childhood, did, but Mendes still wants them to gain perspective. Having the kids do chores and help out around the house is one way to do that.

