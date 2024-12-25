JD Vance And His Wife Usha's Home Is More Lavish Than We Expected

JD Vance has come a long way from his chaotic childhood spent in Middletown, Ohio, as described in his book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." The author and politician, with his wife, Usha Vance, purchased an updated 1925 farmhouse in 2023 for over $1.6 million, an all-cash offer.

Advertisement

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and two fireplaces. The primary bedroom has a space designated as an exercise area or office, a useful touch for the Vances. Other amenities include a soaking tub, wine storage, and walk-in closets. Outside, the property boasts a detached garage, already-established gardens, and "a quintessential Alexandria front porch," according to Redfin. There's also a guest house with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

But what the Vances also paid for is the area. The Del Ray neighborhood is known for its vibrant art community, quaint shops, and family-friendly appeal. It's also known as a liberal area, in contrast to Vance's right-wing ethos. One Reddit user posited that another of D.C.'s suburbs could've been a "better cultural fit" (more conservative) for the politician.

Advertisement