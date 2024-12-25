JD Vance And His Wife Usha's Home Is More Lavish Than We Expected
JD Vance has come a long way from his chaotic childhood spent in Middletown, Ohio, as described in his book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." The author and politician, with his wife, Usha Vance, purchased an updated 1925 farmhouse in 2023 for over $1.6 million, an all-cash offer.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and two fireplaces. The primary bedroom has a space designated as an exercise area or office, a useful touch for the Vances. Other amenities include a soaking tub, wine storage, and walk-in closets. Outside, the property boasts a detached garage, already-established gardens, and "a quintessential Alexandria front porch," according to Redfin. There's also a guest house with a kitchenette and full bathroom.
But what the Vances also paid for is the area. The Del Ray neighborhood is known for its vibrant art community, quaint shops, and family-friendly appeal. It's also known as a liberal area, in contrast to Vance's right-wing ethos. One Reddit user posited that another of D.C.'s suburbs could've been a "better cultural fit" (more conservative) for the politician.
The Vance clan's newest vice presidential digs are even more impressive
The median house price in Del Ray in fall 2024 was $885,000. And so far, JD Vance hasn't had any major issues in the Virginia town, which lies southwest of Washington, D.C. and six miles from the White House. Although, one Del Ray resident made a peaceful knit statement outside the home in 2023, leaving a crocheted yarn sign that read "Respect our Rights," along with yarn pride flags. The gesture felt symbolic of Del Ray: Artistic, left-leaning, supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, and non-threatening.
For the next four years, at least, Del Ray doesn't have to worry about contending with Vance sightings, as the family will take up residence on the other side of the Potomac. Vance, Usha, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, will replace Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff as they move into the vice president's residence. The 9,000 square-foot Victorian mansion, located in northwest D.C., is on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. It boasts a jogging track (added by George H.W. Bush), a swimming pool (Dan Quayle added that), a solarium (that Joe and Jill Biden particularly loved), and is less than three miles to commute to the White House.