Chelsea Clinton's Awkward Moment With Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes After Their Scandalous Firing

"GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in late 2022 when their scandalous affair became public in an explosive tabloid exposé, resulting in their abrupt termination from ABC. However, apparently not everyone got the memo.

During an episode of the couple's eponymously named podcast, "Amy & T.J.," Robach revealed that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton had somehow missed the story completely. While catching up at the 2024 New York City Marathon — which Clinton had skipped the year prior due to a broken foot — Robach began to suspect Clinton was unaware she and Holmes no longer worked for the popular morning show. "I had to quickly catch her up," Robach said, to which Holmes humorously added: "Can you quickly catch somebody up on that story?"

"[Clinton] said, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe that all happened and I missed it.'" Robach recalled. "'I guess I'm only doing Google searches on myself. I'm only worried about the bad press I'm receiving.'" While for many it might be awkward to learn that an acquaintance hasn't kept up with their life, Robach expressed that it gave her a much-needed sense of perspective after months of intense scrutiny in the press.

