Chelsea Clinton's Awkward Moment With Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes After Their Scandalous Firing
"GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry in late 2022 when their scandalous affair became public in an explosive tabloid exposé, resulting in their abrupt termination from ABC. However, apparently not everyone got the memo.
During an episode of the couple's eponymously named podcast, "Amy & T.J.," Robach revealed that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton had somehow missed the story completely. While catching up at the 2024 New York City Marathon — which Clinton had skipped the year prior due to a broken foot — Robach began to suspect Clinton was unaware she and Holmes no longer worked for the popular morning show. "I had to quickly catch her up," Robach said, to which Holmes humorously added: "Can you quickly catch somebody up on that story?"
"[Clinton] said, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe that all happened and I missed it.'" Robach recalled. "'I guess I'm only doing Google searches on myself. I'm only worried about the bad press I'm receiving.'" While for many it might be awkward to learn that an acquaintance hasn't kept up with their life, Robach expressed that it gave her a much-needed sense of perspective after months of intense scrutiny in the press.
The New York City Marathon holds special significance for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
It's somewhat fitting that Chelsea Clinton first learned about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair at the New York City Marathon, because the event has played a surprisingly significant role in Holmes and Robach's relationship timeline over the years. Well before their romance went public, the pair was well known for their mutual love of fitness and running. The former co-hosts frequently discussed the topics on "GMA3" and even documented their journey training for the 2022 marathon for viewers. About a year after their behind-the-scenes relationship became public, the two continued the tradition and participated in 2023's New York City Marathon.
Although Robach and Holmes have run in numerous other marathons in the years since, the New York City Marathon continues to be an especially meaningful event for the couple. On the "Amy & T.J" podcast, Robach continued sharing that she became overwhelmed with emotion while running alongside Holmes during the 2024 marathon. "I felt this amazing wave of emotion come over me and I started to cry," she said. "Tears of joy."
Reflecting on the moment, Robach said that the race had served as a reminder of "how far" the couple had come. "All of the struggles of the last two years kind of came over me," she recounted on "Amy & T.J.," a podcast where Holmes and Robach openly and honestly discuss their communication issues. "I looked at you, and I'm sure you remember, I just said, 'I love you.'"