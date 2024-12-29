Details About All Of Zach Bryan's Relationships
You know what might be crazier than Zach Bryan's chaotic breakup with internet personality Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia? The fact that none of his longtime fans seem to be fazed by any of it. Despite LaPaglia and her friends bringing out receipts and exposing the artist's past behavior following the breakup, none of it seems to come as a surprise to people familiar with him. And it seems like it's 'cause they've known for a long time he's not exactly boyfriend material. Heck, he even sings about his problematic behavior often. For example, in his 2020 song, "Let You Down" (via Genius), Bryan sings lines like, "I will give some worn down excuse, "I will leave you broken and in ruins," and "I'll let you down, darlin', down, babe, just like I did before." So, it seems he's never been shy to admit he's not the most readily committed person. And, really, this gets people wondering what Zach Bryan's past relationships were like, so let's take a look.
Obviously, let's start with the most recent relationship. If you're a fan of Bryan's, you've most likely heard by now that he ended his very public relationship with LaPaglia. And if you're a real fan, you might've even heard from the Grammy-nominated country star himself via an Instagram story. While the message might have sounded like a sweet bid farewell to his love, things got messy quick. LaPaglia uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, Plan Bri Uncut, that basically stated that she woke up to Bryan posting on his Instagram that they had broken up just one day after their private split, and that she had no idea he was going to go public with it so soon and felt "completely blindsided." Bryan choosing to go public with this kind of news without speaking to the person it directly affects is definitely questionable behavior — and a lot of people can see why LaPaglia is so upset with him and going on an exposé tirade about their relationship.
What about Zach Bryan's past relationships?
The breakup drama with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia has everyone wondering if Zach Bryan's breakups are always so dramatic. Bryan was still serving in the Navy when he was uploading YouTube videos of himself singing songs he had written. His journey to fame took a real turn when his 2022 song, "Something In The Orange," went viral on TikTok. After reaching a sensational level of fame, naturally the public starting taking interest in the singer's private life. That's when Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden, and their whirlwind of a romance first became known.
The pair tied the knot in 2020, but divorced not too long after in 2021. Unsurprisingly, there were so many rumors that surrounded their divorce — including Reddit rumors that Bryan had cheated on his wife while she was deployed overseas. And while nothing has ever been verified by either party, fans didn't seem too surprised by these allegations, either. Remember, his music has never alluded to him being a goody two-shoes.
Just months after his divorce from Madden, Deb Peifer enters the picture. Bryan and Peifer dated for a little over a year. The crazy part of his breakup with Peifer is that it looks eerily similar to his breakup with LaPaglia. You see, the country singer also took to social media to share on X (formerly Twitter) that he had separated from Peifer and that "things are mutual" between the two. Shortly after his breakup with Peifer, he moved on to LaPaglia. Are we all seeing the pattern, here?
Is Zach Bryan a repeat breakup offender?
With his breakup announcements sounding very similar to one another and a pattern emerging about how he always jumps from one relationship to another, Zach Bryan might be a repeat breakup offender. A lot of his past behaviors line up with what Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is saying about their breakup. Well, she's said quite a lot of things on her "BFFs podcast," such as alleging that Bryan emotionally abused her and wouldn't even let her sing music by other country artists. On the same podcast (via Elite Daily), she also shared that she turned down a $12 million NDA from Bryan and alluded to the fact that the women before her were made to believe that "they had no other choice than to take money from [Bryan] and sign their experiences away." Could a breakup get any uglier than this?
Also, if what LaPaglia is saying about Bryan's past partners signing NDAs is true, we will obviously never hear from either of Bryan's former publicly known partners. However, right after it was announced that Bryan and LaPaglia had broken up, people on Reddit think Deb Peifer posted a cryptic TikTok using Taylor Swift's song "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" alongside the comment "broken parts to be better off (Taylor said it not me)." It definitely seems like she was hinting at something. Despite LaPaglia doing her best to try and destroy Bryan's image and career, he's still doing quite well for himself — and his loyal fans are more supportive than ever of his music.