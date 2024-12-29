Details About All Of Zach Bryan's Relationships

You know what might be crazier than Zach Bryan's chaotic breakup with internet personality Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia? The fact that none of his longtime fans seem to be fazed by any of it. Despite LaPaglia and her friends bringing out receipts and exposing the artist's past behavior following the breakup, none of it seems to come as a surprise to people familiar with him. And it seems like it's 'cause they've known for a long time he's not exactly boyfriend material. Heck, he even sings about his problematic behavior often. For example, in his 2020 song, "Let You Down" (via Genius), Bryan sings lines like, "I will give some worn down excuse, "I will leave you broken and in ruins," and "I'll let you down, darlin', down, babe, just like I did before." So, it seems he's never been shy to admit he's not the most readily committed person. And, really, this gets people wondering what Zach Bryan's past relationships were like, so let's take a look.

Obviously, let's start with the most recent relationship. If you're a fan of Bryan's, you've most likely heard by now that he ended his very public relationship with LaPaglia. And if you're a real fan, you might've even heard from the Grammy-nominated country star himself via an Instagram story. While the message might have sounded like a sweet bid farewell to his love, things got messy quick. LaPaglia uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, Plan Bri Uncut, that basically stated that she woke up to Bryan posting on his Instagram that they had broken up just one day after their private split, and that she had no idea he was going to go public with it so soon and felt "completely blindsided." Bryan choosing to go public with this kind of news without speaking to the person it directly affects is definitely questionable behavior — and a lot of people can see why LaPaglia is so upset with him and going on an exposé tirade about their relationship.

