Details About The Accident That Changed Zac Efron's Appearance Forever

Actor Zac Efron has enjoyed a successful run in Hollywood since his 2005 breakout role next to Vanessa Hudgens in Disney's "High School Musical." Though the California native had struggled with several tragedies in his life, Efron became a popular leading man, starring in such movies as "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and "The Iron Claw." But as much as fans enjoyed his work, much of the buzz surrounding Efron in his career was on his dashing good looks. It's perhaps because of that focus that fans began to notice physical changes to Efron's face, most notably, his jaw.

Efron went from a more rounded chin to a square one, leading many to believe he had undergone plastic surgery. However, he would eventually dispel that rumor.In an October 2022 interview with Men's Health, Efron said that in 2013, he'd been running in socks in his home when he slipped and fell, slamming chin-first into a granite fountain. The injury left him with a shattered jaw, requiring him to have it wired shut. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2022, Efron admitted, "It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good."