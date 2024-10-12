What Has Vanessa Hudgens Been Up To Since High School Musical?

"High School Musical" premiered on the Disney Channel in January 2006, and the world was never the same. The young cast was launched instantly to millennial superstardom, making icons out of actors like Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, and, of course, Vanessa Hudgens. As sweetheart math whiz Gabriella Montez, Hudgens won legions of fans, but behind the scenes, she wasn't sure whether starring in the hit franchise was the right career move.

Hudgens later told The Guardian that she'd always envisioned a more serious acting career for herself than the kid-friendly roles that came her way in the wake of the Disney smash. "'High School Musical' was a fantastic journey, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career going. I always wanted to be the indie girl," she said. "I always wanted to be in the movies where I'm playing a drug addict or a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was like, 11."

In the years since first finding fame, Hudgens has gotten a chance to take on those kinds of roles anyway. She's become an entrepreneur, a mother, a tabloid fixture, and a style icon; she's leaned into her theater-kid roots, and she's found new avenues to make her name in entertainment. In other words, she's still going strong. To paraphrase Baby V's sorely underrated song "Sneakernight" from 2008, "basically what we're gonna do is" catch up with everything Vanessa Hudgens has been up to since "High School Musical."

