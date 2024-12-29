Taylor Swift Songs That Could Be About Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift has made a habit of using the fifth song in each of her albums to convey an extremely emotional occurrence. Her "track fives" have dealt with deep feelings of rejection, abandonment, betrayal, and lack of trust. The fifth track on Swift's "Folklore" album, entitled "My Tears Ricochet," follows this same pattern of personal loss and emotional intensity. "My Tears Ricochet" is about someone who used to be one of Swift's most trusted confidants, but is now so distant from her that they don't even acknowledge her existence. Swift wrote this song entirely by herself with no co-writers, proving that it was an especially personal topic for the songstress.

It is believed by many that this song refers to Swift's tumultuous relationship with her former record label that denied her the chance to buy the master song recordings of her first six albums. But, there are hints that she may be referring to her former friendship with Karlie Kloss as well. In the song's bridge, Swift sings, "And I can go anywhere I want/ Anywhere I want, just not home. And you can aim for my heart, go for blood/ But you would still miss me in your bones." These lines establish a place or person, with whom Swift used to regularly spend time but has now turned their back on her.

This theory that these lyrics could refer to Kloss became even more likely when Swift spoke about the song's inspiration in the "Folklore: the long pond studio sessions" music documentary released in 2020 on Disney+. "It's a song about how somebody could be your best friend and your companion and your most trusted person in your life," Swift explained. "And then they can go and become your worst enemy who knows how to hurt you because they were once your most trusted person."

