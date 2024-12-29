Taylor Swift Songs That Could Be About Karlie Kloss
Taylor Swift has become close with a lot of fellow celebrities during her career. But Swift appeared to develop the closest friendship with model Karlie Kloss. The two appeared to connect when Swift expressed in a 2012 Vogue story, "I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!" By 2014, she and Kloss appeared to be attached at the hip. The two were frequently seen out in public together, attending concerts and even appearing alongside each other on the cover of Vogue in 2015. Kloss also appeared in Swift's music video for her song "Bad Blood."
But fans began to notice a division between the two around 2018 as the girls no longer appeared together or spoke about each other in the press or on social media. Soon, people started to wonder if the famous friends had a falling-out (even Jennifer Lawrence wanted to know the truth!) Before long rumors swirled about what could have caused a break up between the former pals. Neither Swift nor Kloss have clarified what led to the split (or if there was even an official one at all), but Swift has referenced a friendship gone bad in a number of her songs since 2018. Swifties are sure that the references are about Kloss and there are quite a number of examples that could prove this to be true.
It's Time To Go
Following the release of her ninth album "Evermore," Taylor Swift debuted two bonus songs — one of which was titled "It's Time To Go." The song is about when certain situations in life are no longer enjoyable, and although it is hard, the best thing to do is walk away and try to move on. It's also a moment of acceptance that it is better to be alone than to be with someone who does not value their relationships.
At first, Swift refers to romantic partners in the song, but soon brings up a former gal pal. This companion, who many believe to be Karlie Kloss, was once so close to Swift that she was considered to be family. The verse then implies that the friend said hurtful things about Swift behind her back and severed the friendship. "When the words of a sister/ Come back in whispers that proves she was not/ In fact what she seemed/ Not a twin from your dreams/ She's a crook who was caught," Swift sings in the first verse. The biting lyrics all but confirm that Swift was betrayed by an acquaintance that could have been her "twin," seemingly referring to how both her and Kloss share similar blonde hair and tall stature.
Right Where You Left Me
The second bonus track upon the release of Taylor Swift's album "Evermore" is called "Right Where You Left Me." This song details how the subject in the song can't seem to recover from certain painful moments she's experienced, but everyone else appears to be effortlessly moving on with their lives. The memory of a close comrade deciding to leave is imprinted in her mind as she sings in the chorus of the song, "Right where you left me/ You left me no, oh, you left me no/ You left me no choice but to stay here forever." In Swift's own words, she said on Instagram that the song is "about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time."
"Right Where You Left Me" starts with a direct reference to an abandoned friendship. It begins, "Friends break up, friends get married." Fans were quick to speculate that this had to be about Swift's terminated friendship with Kloss. Many noted that Swift did not attend either of Kloss' two wedding ceremonies to husband Joshua Kushner in 2018. Swift includes imagery of the scene from which she cannot move on by acknowledging "dust collected on my pinned up hair." She could be illustrating a contrast between her own life and that of Kloss, who appears to be living a luxurious lifestyle with famous and powerful friends following her estrangement from Swift.
My Tears Ricochet
Taylor Swift has made a habit of using the fifth song in each of her albums to convey an extremely emotional occurrence. Her "track fives" have dealt with deep feelings of rejection, abandonment, betrayal, and lack of trust. The fifth track on Swift's "Folklore" album, entitled "My Tears Ricochet," follows this same pattern of personal loss and emotional intensity. "My Tears Ricochet" is about someone who used to be one of Swift's most trusted confidants, but is now so distant from her that they don't even acknowledge her existence. Swift wrote this song entirely by herself with no co-writers, proving that it was an especially personal topic for the songstress.
It is believed by many that this song refers to Swift's tumultuous relationship with her former record label that denied her the chance to buy the master song recordings of her first six albums. But, there are hints that she may be referring to her former friendship with Karlie Kloss as well. In the song's bridge, Swift sings, "And I can go anywhere I want/ Anywhere I want, just not home. And you can aim for my heart, go for blood/ But you would still miss me in your bones." These lines establish a place or person, with whom Swift used to regularly spend time but has now turned their back on her.
This theory that these lyrics could refer to Kloss became even more likely when Swift spoke about the song's inspiration in the "Folklore: the long pond studio sessions" music documentary released in 2020 on Disney+. "It's a song about how somebody could be your best friend and your companion and your most trusted person in your life," Swift explained. "And then they can go and become your worst enemy who knows how to hurt you because they were once your most trusted person."
Mad Woman
While Swift often refers to a man throughout her song "Mad Woman," featured on her album "Folklore," there is one part of the song where she mentions betrayal between women. In the song's second verse, Swift sings, "Women like hunting witches, too/ Doing your dirtiest work for you. It's obvious that wanting me dead has really brought you two together." Fans were quick to relate these lyrics to an unfortunate business deal that happened to Swift where she unsuccessfully attempted to buy the master recordings of her first six albums. Sadly, the recordings were sold to celebrity manager Scooter Braun, which Swift claimed happened without her knowing.
Swift has spoken at great length about how she desperately wanted to repurchase her masters and felt that she was sabotaged by Braun. In 2019, she also spoke about how Braun allegedly refused to let her perform her songs at the 2019 AMA Awards where she was named Artist of the Decade and planned to sing a medley of her past hits. Other celebrities supported Swift's efforts to try and buy back her master recordings, while her friend Karlie Kloss remained noticeably silent. Kloss was managed by Braun at the time and appeared to take his side in the debacle. In 2019, gossip blogger Perez Hilton even alleged that Kloss had secretly revealed personal information about Swift to Braun without Swift's knowledge.
Dear Reader
"Dear Reader" is the final track on what Taylor Swift refers to as "Midnights: 3am Edition," which is a deluxe version of her tenth album, "Midnights." "Dear Reader" on song reads like an advice column that Swift has composed, complete with all of the important lessons she has learned during her time in the spotlight. In the bridge of "Dear Reader," Swift makes an interesting observation about the friendships in her life. She refers to her home, and even her mind, as a "pen" where she paces alone and says the lyrics, "My friends found friends who care." This line recalls how she used to have loyal friends, but all of them have left her for other people that they deem to be more considerate.
Swift uses these words to illustrate how her extreme fame could have negatively affected her personal relationships and her ability to connect with peers. This made some listeners recall how Swift and Karlie Kloss once appeared to be inseparable, but now appear to not communicate at all — at least not publicly.