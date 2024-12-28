The Painfully Awkward Moment When Olivia Dunne Rejected Paul Skenes On Live TV

Is Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship in danger? No, this has nothing to do with Dunne's friendship with Travis Kelce, but the question has been swirling since the Baseball Writers' Association of America named the Pittsburgh Pirate Pitcher Rookie of the Year in November 2024. Skenes, who accepted the prestigious honor via Zoom, had a somewhat bizarre reaction to being honored with the accolade. To add to the intrigue, Dunne appeared to reject him live on air, fueling speculation about their romance.

Advertisement

As Skenes' name was announced, MLB Network cut to him and Dunne, who has undergone a stunning transformation since her days growing up in New Jersey. The gymnast immediately started clapping and celebrating her man's win. Skenes appeared on camera with a rather stoic expression but he gradually started to smile. Dunne then put her hand on his shoulder and leaned in for a hug, but Skenes seemingly didn't get the memo as he went for a kiss so the pro-athlete dodged his lips as they embraced. Oof.

The moment Paul Skenes won the 2024 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XzldDCuKeT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2024

Users on X, formerly known Twitter, couldn't resist speculating about the supremely awkward encounter. "Bro doesn't even look excited," wrote one. A second pointed out: "His girl was more excited than he was." Then came the remarks about Skenes' massive kiss flop. "First kisses are always awkward," teased one person. Another added: "Paul looks like he found out she cheated on him but he hasn't said anything yet."

Advertisement