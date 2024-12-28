The Painfully Awkward Moment When Olivia Dunne Rejected Paul Skenes On Live TV
Is Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship in danger? No, this has nothing to do with Dunne's friendship with Travis Kelce, but the question has been swirling since the Baseball Writers' Association of America named the Pittsburgh Pirate Pitcher Rookie of the Year in November 2024. Skenes, who accepted the prestigious honor via Zoom, had a somewhat bizarre reaction to being honored with the accolade. To add to the intrigue, Dunne appeared to reject him live on air, fueling speculation about their romance.
As Skenes' name was announced, MLB Network cut to him and Dunne, who has undergone a stunning transformation since her days growing up in New Jersey. The gymnast immediately started clapping and celebrating her man's win. Skenes appeared on camera with a rather stoic expression but he gradually started to smile. Dunne then put her hand on his shoulder and leaned in for a hug, but Skenes seemingly didn't get the memo as he went for a kiss so the pro-athlete dodged his lips as they embraced. Oof.
The moment Paul Skenes won the 2024 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XzldDCuKeT
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2024
Users on X, formerly known Twitter, couldn't resist speculating about the supremely awkward encounter. "Bro doesn't even look excited," wrote one. A second pointed out: "His girl was more excited than he was." Then came the remarks about Skenes' massive kiss flop. "First kisses are always awkward," teased one person. Another added: "Paul looks like he found out she cheated on him but he hasn't said anything yet."
Olivia Dunne addressed the awkward moment on social media
The internet couldn't get enough of Paul Skenes' super serious demeanor when he was named Rookie of the Year. MLB on Fox's social media team even created a meme that humorously showcased the star baseball player with the same stoic face card while experiencing six wildly different emotions. Olivia Dunne seemingly got a kick out of the meme, as she reshared it on her Instagram Story. However, it was deleted shortly afterward so maybe she had second thoughts (or Skenes called foul).
In the comments section of a TikTok video that Dunne posted from the award ceremony, addressed the chatter about Skenes' expression and their awkward kiss. "Looks like yall had an argument before it was announced," read one comment. Dunne responded to it: "He just the king of nonchalant." Another user wrote: "But why is this such an awkward exchange? Lol," to which Dunne replied: "I was nervous like AHHHH."
Dunne and Skenes initially got together during the summer of 2023, after she donned a jersey with his number on it at a baseball game, and went Instagram official in September of that same year. The sports power couple, who both attended Louisiana State University, met on campus after being introduced by their respective roommates. While their relationship seems perfect, this interaction definitely raised eyebrows.