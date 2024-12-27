Sad Details About Jessica Biel's Life

In March 2000, a 17-year-old Jessica Biel appeared on the cover of Gear magazine topless, with her arm strategically covering her chest. Because of her young age and TV role as the goody two-shoes eldest daughter of a minister on "7th Heaven," she received a lot of flack for the shoot, with The Washington Post referring to her cover as a "naked cry for attention." The Post further speculated that she purposefully posed for the photo so she would be offered more adult roles.

According to Biel, though, this wasn't some deceitful ploy orchestrated by Biel in order to advance her career, but rather a time when her youth was exploited. "This was one of the hardest times I went through in my whole entire life," she told IGN in 2012, explaining that she never intended to pose for such a racy image. "I got in a situation where I was encouraged. And I was not looked after by the people that I was working with," she said elsewhere.

When the pictures came out, Biel was mortified. "I was just bawling to my dad," she recounted. "I said, 'Dad, you need to get rid of this.'" Unfortunately, Biel's parents weren't with her at the time of the shoot to help prevent it. "Well, it says my dad and my mom were at the shoot, or whatever," she told IGN. "They weren't there. The actress also said she knows she's not alone. "I think this happens to so many girls," she said.

