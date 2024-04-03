Jessica Biel Is Terrified About Her Sons With Justin Timberlake Getting Older

From 2021 to 2023, Jessica Biel served as the executive producer of Freeform's "Cruel Summer." The anthology thriller centers around the lives of teens, with each of its two seasons focusing on a different mystery. While both of Biel's children were young during the production, its focus on teenagers lent itself to thoughts about her sons' upcoming teen years, something that the "7th Heaven" actor admitted to being afraid of.

"I am devastatingly nervous about it," she told ET. "What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid. I tell my eight-year-old that all the time. I'm like, 'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.'" Biel has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, with the couple going on to have Silas, born in April 2015, and Phineas, born in January 2021. While Biel opened up about the birth of her second son during COVID, the two Hollywood icons have mostly kept their children's lives private.

Even so, the "Candy" actor hasn't been as tight-lipped when it comes to her personal experiences as a parent. Not only did she express fear about her children eventually growing into their teen years, but she's also been open about how she approaches certain issues and concerns.