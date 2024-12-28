Justin Timberlake's Controversial Concert Move Sparked Backlash For Another Star
Justin Timberlake may have added another controversy to his long list of controversial moments when he postponed one of his tours on October 2024 about an hour before the show was set to begin. The concert was supposed to be held in Newark, New Jersey, and several fans were eager to see the "Cry Me a River" singer perform. But Timberlake broke some bad news to his followers, explaining why he had to disappoint his loyal fans. "I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all — but I'm working to reschedule ASAP," Timberlake wrote on Instagram (via The New York Post).
Fans voiced their displeasure about Timberlake's no-show in the comments of the star's now-deleted post. However, in the sea of complaints, one fan quipped that Jimmy Fallon was the star truly responsible for Timberlake's canceled tour and injury. "This what happens the night after hanging out with jimmy ... im certain its jimmy related," the fan replied in the comments section, per the New York Post. The fan also labeled Fallon a "bad influence" while sharing their perspective on Fallon and Timberlake's relationship.
In a TikTok video, the pair filmed a parody of their first meeting, which they shared (and possibly recorded) the day of Timberlake's Newark tour date. The two are seen jumping up and down excitedly after coming into contact with each other. Given the wacky antics Fallon convinced Timberlake to do in the video, which wasn't too unlike some of the sketches Fallon does on his show, it's no wonder Fallon might've caught a bit of flack for Timberlake's injury.
How Justin Timberlake's friendship with Jimmy Fallon actually started
Justin Timberlake's first meeting with Jimmy Fallon was much more toned down than their TikTok video would have fans believe. On April 2020, the television host invited Timberlake onto his "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition" at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the video interview, Fallon asked Timberlake if he remembered what their first meeting was really like. There was some confusion at first before the two agreed they met at the 2002 VMAs, which were held in August that year.
Fallon recalled that he was hosting the show dressed as a superhero at the time, while Timberlake had dropped NSYNC to go solo a few months prior and was singing at the awards show. "I remember backstage with you at the VMAs, when we shared dressing rooms kind of, we were almost connected," Fallon said. The comedian remembered bonding with Timberlake over the fact that they were both on the cusp of major career changes and were equally nervous about the possibilities: "And I was, like, pacing. And I'm like, 'Man, I'm so nervous, man. I hope this hosting thing goes well. Because, you know, if I host this, you know, that makes my career.'"
Fallon reminded Timberlake, "And you go, 'Yeah, well, this is my first solo thing ever. So, I guess it's the same.'" The two not only came out of the situation as much bigger stars, but with a beautiful friendship that's lasted for decades — even if some fans cast blame on Fallon for Timberlake missing that show in Newark.