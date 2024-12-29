Jennifer Garner Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her Childhood

Jennifer Garner has fought to keep her children out of the limelight, even helping to bring forward legislation in California that regulates aggressive paparazzi. But thankfully for fans, the Tinseltown star does post about her own day-to-day on Instagram, often sharing recipes, pics she takes with her famous friends, and behind-the-scenes images from movie sets. She also shares the occasional throwback snap, including a gem from 1985, the year she turned 13. And boy has Garner had a transformation; it's hard to tell that this is the "Elektra" star.

"Donny Osmond? It's 1985, I'm all dressed up for you," she wrote. "Dad cut my bangs. Hello?" In it, she is wearing what appears to be a brown velvet skirt, a sailor-style blouse, and a stretchy belt with a gold motif on it. The look screams 1980s, as does her 'do. Big, voluminous hair was all the rage in the '80s; she has joked that she and her two sisters have had a "lifelong struggle" with bangs (with a photo for proof on her Instagram). And as for the Donny Osmond reference? As she once shared on Instagram, he was the "object of my childhood adoration and devotion." Needless to say, when Osmond surprised Garner on her 50th birthday, she was overcome by emotion.

