Jennifer Garner Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her Childhood
Jennifer Garner has fought to keep her children out of the limelight, even helping to bring forward legislation in California that regulates aggressive paparazzi. But thankfully for fans, the Tinseltown star does post about her own day-to-day on Instagram, often sharing recipes, pics she takes with her famous friends, and behind-the-scenes images from movie sets. She also shares the occasional throwback snap, including a gem from 1985, the year she turned 13. And boy has Garner had a transformation; it's hard to tell that this is the "Elektra" star.
"Donny Osmond? It's 1985, I'm all dressed up for you," she wrote. "Dad cut my bangs. Hello?" In it, she is wearing what appears to be a brown velvet skirt, a sailor-style blouse, and a stretchy belt with a gold motif on it. The look screams 1980s, as does her 'do. Big, voluminous hair was all the rage in the '80s; she has joked that she and her two sisters have had a "lifelong struggle" with bangs (with a photo for proof on her Instagram). And as for the Donny Osmond reference? As she once shared on Instagram, he was the "object of my childhood adoration and devotion." Needless to say, when Osmond surprised Garner on her 50th birthday, she was overcome by emotion.
Other throwback pics give a peek into her wholesome upbringing
Jennifer Garner was born in Texas in 1972, but she grew up in Charleston, West Virginia. In multiple interviews, she has gushed about her supportive parents and what sounds like a pretty idyllic childhood. What's more, Garner shares a tight bond with her two sisters. While getting glam is a part of the A-list star's career now, once upon a time, makeup wasn't a part of her or her sisters' childhoods.
Reflecting on her upbringing during an interview for Yahoo! Life, Garner told makeup pro Bobbi Brown that her parents had decently strict rules surrounding beauty. For example, no makeup, no pierced ears, no perms, color or even layers in the hair, and no manicures. Evidently, there wasn't any drama about these guidelines. "We were all fine with it," the "Yes Day" star said.
Garner also played the saxophone, which she dubbed "Sally the sexy saxophone" on Instagram. Other throwback pics of Garner include her swimming with her sisters, a collection of school photos, and one with her childhood teddy bear, which she still has. And though she may not look like the movie star we know today, there's no question that the younger version of Jennifer Garner had the same smile and cheek dimples.