Lara Trump's Latest Post Has A Subtle Dig At Father-In-Law Donald (& It's Ruff)

Donald Trump's dislike for dogs is well-documented. In fact, in 2017 he became the first president in over 100 years not to bring a canine companion to the White House. Despite this evidence to the contrary, there have been some bizarre attempts to suggest that Trump likes animals, like when future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle attempted to paint Trump as a dog lover in an Instagram post praising him for signing the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act. The caption appeared alongside several photos of Trump looking uncomfortable clutching a variety of small dogs in his arms, supposed proof of his adoration, but the President-elect has made it clear he isn't interested in dog ownership.

Trump has even gone as far as to imply that having a dog of his very own would be performative. "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? Would that be right?" he joked at an El Paso, Texas rally while on the 2019 campaign trail, before getting more specific about what he feels a dog would represent (via ABC News). "I don't know. Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you should get a dog,' 'Why?' 'It's good politically.' I said, 'Look, that's not the relationship I have with my people.'"

Lara Trump seems to have her father-in-law's number when it comes to this unsavory opinion, taking an opportunity to throw a little shade his way via a post to her Instagram Story. "If people don't like you, it's okay," reads the reposted Reel from @myspiritualpath. "You only need to be concerned if dogs don't like you. Then it's time for some self-reflection."

