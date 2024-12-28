Hailey Bieber's Most Iconic Dewy Makeup Looks
Let's face it: We live in a world where Hailey Bieber is synonymous with gorgeous skin and dewy makeup looks. Bieber started looking after her skin when she was 15, she told Vogue, something that was instilled in her by her mother and grandmother. So it's only natural that the model, who now has her own son with husband Justin Bieber, launched a beauty line in 2022 that focuses on skincare and creamy makeup formulas.
The entrepreneur also has makeup artist Mary Phillips to thank for her transformation into a beauty icon. The makeup pro, who counts Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner as clients, has helped create some of Bieber's most notable dewy looks.
So what exactly is dewy makeup? It's the opposite of matte makeup, using products on all facial features that are wet, glossy and make the wearer look hydrated. Also, the products tend to reflect light, which means the wearer looks younger because it isn't dry or caked into fine lines to accentuate them. If you're willing to have a bit of beauty envy, take a look at five of Hailey Bieber's most iconic dewy makeup looks.
The glazed donut moment
She may not have known it at the time, but this was the moment when Hailey Bieber started a phenomenon. In January 2022, the influencer declared glazed donut skin was in for the rest of the year. Well, she was right. And it didn't end in 2022, becoming one of the most raved-about beauty trends in recent history.
So what exactly is glazed donut skin? It's all about the sheen you would see on a glazed donut, of course. Bieber's social media post also happened to be a precursor to the announcement of her Rhode brand launching, which, not surprisingly, offered products that would help fans achieve the look, like her Glazing Milk hydrator.
It's not just a look Bieber focuses on in the daytime, either. She has said that she looks like a glazed donut when she goes to bed as well, slathering herself with hydrating nighttime products to help achieve the glow when she wakes up.
Her trending sugar plum fairy makeup
Hailey Bieber was an aspiring ballerina until a foot injury stopped her in her pointe-shoe'd tracks. In a 2023 TikTok makeup tutorial, she explained that her new look was based on memories of playing the sugar plum fairy in "The Nutcracker" when she was 16, and yet another trend was coined. The sugar plum fairy look is exactly what you'd expect it to be: sweet, glittery, glossy and sparkly.
By the end of 2024, more than a year after she first posted the video on how to get the look, it had racked up more than 4 million views. And with a good thing comes imitators. Thousands of tutorials recreating sugar plum fairy looks flooded the platform, garnering users millions of views.
The look has a very youthful vibe, which Bieber enhanced by penciling in freckles onto the bridge of her nose. And of course dewiness reigns supreme, thanks to gloss both on the eyelids and the lips.
Elegant glam in Tokyo
After seeing Hailey Bieber wear so much pink and sparkle, this look, courtesy of Mary Phillips, was a breath of fresh elegant air. Bieber was attending a store opening in Tokyo in September 2023, alongside other brand ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh. She went head-to-toe refined in a little black Bottega Veneta dress and sleek bun.
But it was really the makeup that pulled the whole look together. It still boasted Bieber's signature dewiness with a glossy wine lip and cheek, but with a more refined touch. The coffee shade on her eyes and her bronzed complexion both gelled well with the entrepreneur's love of the latte makeup trend that was so popular in 2023.
No stranger to makeup trends — or rather to starting them — Bieber's name has often been associated with hot beauty looks, including those listed above (glazed donut, latte, sugar plum fairy), as well as strawberry girl (using pops of glossy pink and red), sunset blush (combining shades of orange, red and pink with dramatic intensity) and brushed-up brows (where hairs are combed upward).
Playful lilac shine
Hailey Bieber's purple pastel moment for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards really sealed her fate as the doyenne of dewy makeup. For the event, Bieber wore a sheer Alaia dress and complimentary beauty look, including an updo with face-framing pieces and pastel makeup. She wore glossy lilac on her eyelids, pink lip gloss and layers of pink, bronze, and highlighter on the cheeks. Once again, Mary Phillips was the maestro of this look. Phillips has been the queen of contouring for years and Bieber has studied her technique, which she seems to use religiously in her makeup tutorials.
One thing that makes Bieber's makeup so fun and fresh is that she's playful with it, especially when it comes to color. From neon to rainbow to turquoise, she's worn practically every eyeshadow shade imaginable. An era of nude tones on the lids dominated 2024, however.
No makeup makeup
Even with looks that seemingly use very little product, Hailey Bieber still manages to look glossy and glowing. She credits her skincare routine as the basis for all her dewy looks. And thankfully for fans, she regularly imparts her beauty knowledge in TikTok tutorials, including cinnamon girl makeup, her "quick" routine, and how she does makeup in the car.
Another key to Mrs. Beebs' lush looks is that she uses makeup products with hydrating ingredients. For example, she's used a creamy eye pencil, liquid blush and gel eyeshadows. These formulas ensure buttery looking finishes, rather than matte or powdery. It's no wonder that her Rhodes products boast ingredients to maximize the dewy look. And of course Bieber herself is never far from her brand's Peptide Lip Tint. There are dozens of social media posts where she applies the gloss, which is full of hydrating ingredients that also impart that signature Hailey Bieber pout.