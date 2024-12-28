Let's face it: We live in a world where Hailey Bieber is synonymous with gorgeous skin and dewy makeup looks. Bieber started looking after her skin when she was 15, she told Vogue, something that was instilled in her by her mother and grandmother. So it's only natural that the model, who now has her own son with husband Justin Bieber, launched a beauty line in 2022 that focuses on skincare and creamy makeup formulas.

The entrepreneur also has makeup artist Mary Phillips to thank for her transformation into a beauty icon. The makeup pro, who counts Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner as clients, has helped create some of Bieber's most notable dewy looks.

So what exactly is dewy makeup? It's the opposite of matte makeup, using products on all facial features that are wet, glossy and make the wearer look hydrated. Also, the products tend to reflect light, which means the wearer looks younger because it isn't dry or caked into fine lines to accentuate them. If you're willing to have a bit of beauty envy, take a look at five of Hailey Bieber's most iconic dewy makeup looks.