Jason Kelce's Advice To A Podcast Fan Landed Him In The Doghouse With Wife Kylie

"New Heights," the podcast hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, has exploded in popularity in recent years — due in part to Travis' romance with Taylor Swift. However, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce says listeners should maintain some healthy skepticism whenever her husband finds himself giving relationship advice. Kylie even joked that thanks to one particular response to a question about how to get things started in the bedroom, Jason himself might not be getting any action for a bit.

Advertisement

On a special edition of "New Heights" where the Kelce brothers took calls from listeners, one man in his fifties lamented not knowing how to end a dry spell with his wife. While Travis suggested being more romantic, Jason had his own tips on how to spice up the marriage. "Start setting that thing up early. Women, they're weird. They don't just always want to have sex," Jason said (via Us Weekly). "I don't know why, they don't operate on the same wavelength as us. ... Women like to be sought after." The former Philadelphia Eagle added that "sometimes they just want to see the goods," suggesting a pair of tight pants might do the trick.

Kylie Kelce addressed Jason's comments in a post on TikTok. "If I had to guess, based on my husband's dumba** response to this question, I would say that he's probably gonna experience a spell of his wife saying that she's not interested," she said.

Advertisement