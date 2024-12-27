Jason Kelce's Advice To A Podcast Fan Landed Him In The Doghouse With Wife Kylie
"New Heights," the podcast hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, has exploded in popularity in recent years — due in part to Travis' romance with Taylor Swift. However, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce says listeners should maintain some healthy skepticism whenever her husband finds himself giving relationship advice. Kylie even joked that thanks to one particular response to a question about how to get things started in the bedroom, Jason himself might not be getting any action for a bit.
On a special edition of "New Heights" where the Kelce brothers took calls from listeners, one man in his fifties lamented not knowing how to end a dry spell with his wife. While Travis suggested being more romantic, Jason had his own tips on how to spice up the marriage. "Start setting that thing up early. Women, they're weird. They don't just always want to have sex," Jason said (via Us Weekly). "I don't know why, they don't operate on the same wavelength as us. ... Women like to be sought after." The former Philadelphia Eagle added that "sometimes they just want to see the goods," suggesting a pair of tight pants might do the trick.
Kylie Kelce addressed Jason's comments in a post on TikTok. "If I had to guess, based on my husband's dumba** response to this question, I would say that he's probably gonna experience a spell of his wife saying that she's not interested," she said.
Jason and Kylie Kelce's unusual relationship
Kylie Kelce's post regarding Jason's marital advice seems to be all but good fun — as the two have a fairly unusual romance themselves. During her own appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in 2023, Kylie took listeners on a trip through her decade-long journey with Jason.
When the pair matched on Tinder back in 2014, Kylie had no idea Jason was a pro football player, since there was nothing about that on his profile. But when they met up at a bar for their first official date, Jason was coming from the Eagles' annual holiday party. Since Jason had already been drinking, it didn't take him long to pass out. "You fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk," Kylie recalled.
Jason admitted that it wasn't a good first date, but added that he was "sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life." Fast forward to April 2024, when Kylie and Jason celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Jason initially struggled with a gift, but ended up getting Kylie an engraved sword thanks to some advice from brother Travis Kelce. Jason isn't too worried about how Kylie will use the sword, either. "I'm just gonna be honest with you. If Kylie killed me with a sword, I had it coming to me," he said on "New Heights." He added, "So no need to punish her."