Travis Kelce's Hair Transformation Since He Started Dating Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship has taken the media by storm, with their romance making headlines ever since Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. As all eyes have been on the celebrity couple, the media has taken notice of Kelce's eccentric sense of style. While Swift has had her fair share of fashion hits and misses, her tight end beau has his own approach when it comes to appearance. "I'm not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans," he told The Wall Street Journal. "For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody's face."

In addition to Kelce's over-the-top fashion moments, the football player has also played around with hairstyles throughout his relationship with Swift. He started out the long-term romance with a classic fade that The New York Times controversially dubbed "the Travis Kelce" and has sported it alongside different iterations of facial hair. Since then, the star athlete has also debuted a shaggier style that is said to be Taylor Swift-approved.

The List spoke exclusively with celebrity love coach and relationship expert Nicole Moore, who let us know if Kelce switching up his look so much could spell trouble in his relationship with Swift.