These Are The 2 Broke Girls Cast's Actual Partners

The sitcom "2 Broke Girls," which ran from 2011 to 2017, introduced a dynamic cast of characters who wasted no time winning over viewers. One of the factors that drove the show's success was the real-life chemistry between the actors — especially leads Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. After the two were brought on to play Max and Caroline, they struck up a bond that leapt off the small screen, and it was not just for the show. "Beth and I genuinely love each other and are best friends in real life," Dennings told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. "It's not like you think these two girls are faking that they love each other, we really do love each other."

It's clear that friendship is not something Dennings takes lightly. "Friendship is so important; feeling like you can make mistakes, and that person will still be there for you, that's incredible," she told InStyle years later. "Friends really can be forever — sometimes romantic relationships just don't last, but friendships do."

Now, that is not to say Dennings has not found love. She is just one of the many stars of "2 Broke Girls" who has been rather lucky in the romance department. On the flip side, some of the members of the sitcom's ensemble cast have been through ups and downs — a few more public than others. While some of the cast members like to keep their love life private, others have a series of high-profile relationships. Here's what we know about the real-life relationships of the "2 Broke Girls" cast.

