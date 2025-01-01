These Are The 2 Broke Girls Cast's Actual Partners
The sitcom "2 Broke Girls," which ran from 2011 to 2017, introduced a dynamic cast of characters who wasted no time winning over viewers. One of the factors that drove the show's success was the real-life chemistry between the actors — especially leads Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. After the two were brought on to play Max and Caroline, they struck up a bond that leapt off the small screen, and it was not just for the show. "Beth and I genuinely love each other and are best friends in real life," Dennings told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. "It's not like you think these two girls are faking that they love each other, we really do love each other."
It's clear that friendship is not something Dennings takes lightly. "Friendship is so important; feeling like you can make mistakes, and that person will still be there for you, that's incredible," she told InStyle years later. "Friends really can be forever — sometimes romantic relationships just don't last, but friendships do."
Now, that is not to say Dennings has not found love. She is just one of the many stars of "2 Broke Girls" who has been rather lucky in the romance department. On the flip side, some of the members of the sitcom's ensemble cast have been through ups and downs — a few more public than others. While some of the cast members like to keep their love life private, others have a series of high-profile relationships. Here's what we know about the real-life relationships of the "2 Broke Girls" cast.
Kat Dennings tied the knot with musician Andrew W.K. in 2023
After a few years of dating, "2 Broke Girls" star Kat Dennings and singer Andrew W.K. tied the knot in November 2023. Andrew W.K. Is a hard rock musician who rose to fame with the release of his 2001 debut album, "I Get Wet." It's unclear how they met, but according to Dennings' Vogue wedding announcement, their connection was intense. "About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time," Dennings recalled. "At the end of his trip, we couldn't imagine ever separating." It took no time for the couple to figure out that they were the right person in each other's life. "We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment," she said.
On November 27, 2024, Dennings shared a wedding photo on Instagram to celebrate their one-year anniversary. The couple also dressed up as cat (Dennings) and wizard (W.K.) for Halloween. Before finding Andrew W.K., Dennings was linked to a number of other celebs. She was in long-term relationships with "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler and singer Josh Groban, and she sparked dating rumors with Ryan Gosling, Tom Hiddleston, and Drake.
Oh, and Dennings also dated her "2 Broke Girls" co-star Nick Zano. In 2012, she made their relationship official in an interview with Glamour. "I have nothing to hide! It's the truth! He's the best! I didn't know him before the show," she said at the time. The two split up in 2014.
Beth Behrs is mad about Mad Men actor Michael Gladis
"2 Broke Girls" star Beth Behrs is married to actor Michael Gladis, who is best known for playing Paul Kinsey in "Mad Men." Some of his later credits include a part in the murder mystery series "Death and Other Details," as well as a supporting role in the Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." He also popped up on a Season 3 episode of Behrs' hit comedy series "The Neighborhood." And yes, Behrs was excited to have her husband on the set. "I was not playing it cool at all," she told TVLine. "I was clapping. I was laughing too hard watching his rehearsal."
The two actors wed in 2018 after eight years of dating. "I made the best decision of my life and married you. To the moon my love. Love you bushels," Behrs wrote on Instagram on their sixth anniversary. In 2022, the couple became parents when they welcomed their daughter, Emma, into the world. Behrs took it to Instagram to celebrate their daughter's arrival. "Our hearts are so full," she wrote. "We are overjoyed."
In addition to growing together as actors and as a family, they've also grown together on a culinary level. Behrs told People in 2015 that if it was not for Gladis, she'd be all but clueless in the kitchen. "He actually has taught me about cooking. When we met I didn't know where kale was in the grocery store," Behrs joked.
Sandra Bernhard has been with Sara Switzer since the late '90s
Sandra Bernhard, who played restaurant owner Joedth on "2 Broke Girls," has been in a long-time partnership with writer and former Harper's Bazaar editor Sara Switzer for more than two decades. 1998 was a life-changing year for Bernhard. She gave birth to her daughter, Cicely, and shortly after, she met Switzer. Bernhard and Switzer then raised Cicely together. "We've been together 24 years," Bernhard told W Magazine in 2023. "We're not married, but we are married, essentially."
Recalling how they got together in the first place, Bernhard shared that it all began when Switzer asked her to write something for the magazine. After the two met, it was not long before sparks flew. "We lived around the corner from each other and started hanging out, and then everything else is history," Bernhard said.
Before the "Roseanne" actor linked up with Switzer, there was speculation about Bernhardt and pop superstar Madonna. The two became pals in the 1980s, and evidently, there were rumors about whether or not they were more than friends. "Two women hanging out? Of course it's going to be sexual," Bernhard told The Guardian in 2021. While their relationship has always been platonic, the two did have some fun with the rumors. "I mean, we kind of flirted with that purposefully," she said. 'We left it ambiguous and crazy; it was almost like an ongoing performance piece."
Jennifer Coolidge was linked to a fellow comedy icon
While Sophie found love with Oleg on "2 Broke Girls," actor Jennifer Coolidge is still looking for her special someone in real life. In 2023, she told British GQ that the reason she has never been married or had children is because she has yet found the right man to settle down with. "I've never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?" she said. "Like someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That's never who I choose for myself."
In the '90s, she was in a relationship with actor and comedian Chris Kattan. They both came up in the improv and sketch comedy world and auditioned for "Saturday Night Live" at the same time. When Kattan got the gig and Coolidge didn't, the "Legally Blonde" star suggested they take some time apart, according to Kattan's memoir, "Baby, Don't Hurt Me." They stayed in a relationship but broke up in 1997 when another woman kissed Kattan.
After her split from Kattan, Coolidge's profile continued to rise thanks to her star-making turn in "American Pie." In a 2022 interview with Variety, she quipped that she slept with hundreds of people after playing Stifler's mom; she later told Ariana Grande in an interview for Entertainment Weekly that she was indeed joking. "I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I'm glad you're asking me," Coolidge said. "But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men."
SNL legend Garrett Morris has been through ups and downs
Garrett Morris, who played Earl on "2 Broke Girls," has been divorced twice. As of this writing, his current relationship status is unknown. He married Freda Morris in 1996, and the two stayed together for more than a decade. Freda often accompanied Garrett to industry events, such as red carpets and premieres, but they apparently called it quits when he filed for divorce in 2008.
Evidently, this was not the only time Morris went through the divorce process. According to a 2014 interview with CBS News, the "Saturday Night Live" legend has been divorced twice. However, the outlet did not reveal the name of his other former wife or divulge any additional details about his relationship history.
Morris may not always be lucky in love, but his acting career is another story. In the aforementioned CBS News chat, he said he felt fortunate to play a character like Earl at this point in his career. "I actually think I have the best job on TV," he said. "I'm not septuagenarian; I'm a sexygenarian. Anyway, because at my age, to be on a national televised, very popular show doing what I like to do, that's a blessing."
Ed Quinn married TV producer Heather Courtney-Quinn in 2008
Ed Quinn, who played Randy on 17 episodes of "2 Broke Girls," has stayed busy with his acting and music career in recent years. However, he continues to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He has reportedly been married to a woman named Heather Courtney-Quinn, who is in the center of the picture above, since 2008. That said, he does not post about their relationship on social media; Heather's Instagram has been made private.
Like Ed, Heather has experience in the entertainment industry — however, she typically spends time behind the camera rather than in front of it. She's worked as TV producer, and her credits include a 2013 horror movie "The Mexorcist" and the 2009 television show "Un-Broke: What You Need to Know About Money." It seems that Heather had a career change over the years: According to her Instagram bio, she currently works as a wealth management advisor.
Ryan Hansen and his wife are close with Kristen Bell
Ryan Hansen, who played Andy on and off throughout a few seasons of "2 Broke Girls," married Amy Russell in 2004. Their relationship began when they were in high school, and before they knew it, Hansen was playing Dick Casablancas on "Veronica Mars."
Hansen and Russell happened to click with "Veronica Mars" star Kristen Bell right away. So much so, that Bell welcomed them to stay with her at her house while they looked for their own home... for a whopping two years. "They're my best friends," she told Cosmopolitan in 2009. "Yes, Ryan and Amy are married. But it isn't weird — it's not like we're swapping beds!" Years later, they still all seem as close as can be. In 2019, for example, Bell shared some photos she took of husband Dax Shepard and Hansen while vacationing in Michigan.
Speaking of bonds that are still going strong, Hansen and Russell's marriage has stood the test of time. In 2023, Hansen took to Instagram to celebrate 19 years with Russell, sharing a few choice photos — including one from their honeymoon. He wrote, "You are my favorite person on the planet. I love you so much!! And I really like you." Though the "Veronica Mars" star maintains a public profile and often shares family photos on his social accounts, his wife's Instagram account is private. She mostly stays out of the spotlight, aside from the occasional red carpet appearance. The couple are the proud parents of three daughters.
Mary Lynn Rajskub split from her ex husband in 2019
Mary Lynn Rajskub, who played Bebe on "2 Broke Girls," has been pretty candid about her personal life over the years. In a 2012 interview with AfterEllen, she opened up about being bisexual. "I'm more settled now in my life, which makes me feel — maybe because I'm more secure, I'm more comfortable talking about it," she told the outlet.
In 2009, she married her personal trainer, Matthew Rolph in Las Vegas. The couple share a son, who was 1 year old at the time of their marriage. In a chat with People that took place after the nuptials, Rajskub shared that their wedding was more than she expected. "We didn't know that getting married at a casino in Vegas with Elvis could be so romantic," said Rajskub. The couple had a small ceremony with only 20 guests, mainly consisting of family and friends, and for Rajskub, it was exactly what she wanted at the time.
In August 2019, Rajskub filed for divorce following two months of separation. After the dust settled, she incorporated the divorce into her comedy. In a set featured on a 2023 episode of "The Guest List with Stephen Kramer Glickman," she jokingly reflected on the end of the marriage. "My divorce started when my husband left me," she said. "He's so quiet though, I didn't even notice he left, and then, I'm so spaced out I forgot I'm the one that told him to get the f*** out." She then laughed before adding, "No, no, we're good."
Nick Zano has two children with Leah Renee Cudmore
In August 2016, Nick Zano, who played Johnny on "2 Broke Girls," welcomed his first child with his longterm girlfriend, Leah Renee Cudmore. Evidently, show biz is the family business: Cudmore's been a working actor since the 1990s, and some of most notable credits include the animated series "Franklin," "Blue Mountain State," and "The Playboy Club." As of this writing, her most recent credit is the TV movie, "Sailing Into Love," which was released in 2019.
In August 2018, Zano and Cudmore welcomed their second child, but the pregnancy gave them both quite a scare. Zano revealed on Instagram that Cudmore experienced some complications. Their daughter arrived early and spent the first three months in NICU, which was why he didn't immediately share the news. "About 24 hours after arriving she needed a life saving surgery, one that required her to fight through 9 hours of surgery then another 2 hour emergency procedure after that surgery," Zane shared. He took some time off from acting to be with his daughter. "Today I decided to let fear go. She's happy, healthy and loved," the actor wrote.
Eric Andre has been in a handful of high-profile relationships
Eric Andre's Deke is a one-of-a-kind character from "2 Broke Girls." In real life, Andre has been in a couple of high-profile relationships throughout the years, including "Daredevil" actor Rosario Dawson from 2016 to 2017. He was also thought to be linked to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor Tatyana Ali in 2012.
Dawson, who adopted a 12-year-old girl in 2014, opened up about her relationship with Andre on an episode of "The Late Show" in early 2017. While talking to host Stephen Colbert, she revealed that Andre was there for her during an emergency surgery in 2016. "He took care of me in an adult diaper," Dawson said. However, despite going through tough real-life situations, the two split before 2017 came to an end.
Andre was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski in early 2023. That Valentine's Day, Andre released some NSFW photos that they took while nude. However, a source claimed to E! News that Ratajkowski ended their "situationship" prior to the release of the photos. In a later interview with Rolling Stone, Andre shared that Ratajkowski was the one who wanted to take the picture. "I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, 'I have to take a picture of this,'" the actor said. "She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, 'This is iconic' — she kept saying 'iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."