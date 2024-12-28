A Look Back At Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner's Lavish 3-Day Wedding

After Kevin Costner's first marriage ended, the "Yellowstone" actor hoped history wouldn't repeat itself with Baumgartner. For a while, it seemed that it wouldn't. Whereas Costner's first marriage with Cindy Silva ended after 16 years, his marriage with Baumgartner lasted for 19. The pair both put out the usual divorce language of "irreconcilable differences" as the source of their divorce, although there were rumors that affairs plagued Costner and Baumgartner's marriage for quite some time. However, Costner shared that, in the back of his mind, he was always afraid this day would come. "That was my fear and so I'm kind of living with that right now. But that's life," Costner said in an interview with People.

Advertisement

Similarly to his previous divorce, Costner confided that his and Baumgartner's children helped him go through the painful separation process. "It's really about the children, You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they're interested in," Costner said. "It was something I had to think about 20 years ago, when I agreed to be married [again]." Costner has seven children in total. Three of them are from his relationship with Baumgartner, and he shares three other older children with Silva. Furthermore, he has one other child from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

In hindsight, Costner also seemed to shoulder some of the blame himself for his divorce. He was busy at the time with a career that was reaching new heights, which made his and Baumgartner's break-up even more difficult to deal with. "So many things were in motion," Costner said. "I had this money out there, these movies were committed, 300 or 400 people working on it. There was just nothing I could do."

Advertisement