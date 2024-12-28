Meet The Young And The Restless Star Michael Mealor's Wife, Sasha
Since his series debut in 2018, Michael Mealor's character, Kyle Abbott, has experienced considerable growth in "The Young and the Restless." As he's embraced his role as a dad and husband, Abbott has been involved in a relationship with Summer Newman, which has captivated viewers throughout his run. Fans have been with Kyle and Summer through the ups and downs of their relationship, including their multiple marriages and the time that Kyle cheated on Summer.
In real life, Mealor has found himself to be a part of a far less turbulent romance. Per his wife's Instagram, Michael married Sasha Mealor on March 23, 2023. Sasha had announced their engagement in another post made on November 1, 2022. "I love you more than you know!" Michael commented in response to the announcement. "You are my world and everything begins now!" The Mealors were wed at the Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa, California. Less than a month later, Mealor reminisced about their special day on Instagram with a series of black and white photos from the occasion. "Best day of my life," she said in a caption filled with black and white hearts.
Sasha Mealor is living her best life
While her husband Michael Mealor does his work in front of the camera, his wife, Sasha Mealor, found her calling in a behind-the-scenes capacity as a public relations professional. According to her LinkedIn, Sasha works in PR for Amazon, more accurately as a PR manager for its Fire TV and Luna products. She earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies at UCLA, and has also contributed to PR efforts for other major brands, including Hulu and Meta.
Beyond her professional world, Sasha seems to be living a full life filled with fun and adventure. Her Instagram reveals she has an expansive group of friends with whom she's appeared at various functions and locations, from bachelorette parties to Lollapalooza. She's previously rubbed elbows with notable stars and industry professionals, like when she attended a 2016 holiday party hosted by Seth MacFarlane. Sasha also appears well-traveled, having shared photos from trips to places like the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, the Bahamas, and Croatia's Hvar Island. The July following her wedding, she also shared photos of her and her husband together while the two vacationed in Italy.