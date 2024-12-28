Meet The Young And The Restless Star Michael Mealor's Wife, Sasha

While her husband Michael Mealor does his work in front of the camera, his wife, Sasha Mealor, found her calling in a behind-the-scenes capacity as a public relations professional. According to her LinkedIn, Sasha works in PR for Amazon, more accurately as a PR manager for its Fire TV and Luna products. She earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies at UCLA, and has also contributed to PR efforts for other major brands, including Hulu and Meta.

Beyond her professional world, Sasha seems to be living a full life filled with fun and adventure. Her Instagram reveals she has an expansive group of friends with whom she's appeared at various functions and locations, from bachelorette parties to Lollapalooza. She's previously rubbed elbows with notable stars and industry professionals, like when she attended a 2016 holiday party hosted by Seth MacFarlane. Sasha also appears well-traveled, having shared photos from trips to places like the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, the Bahamas, and Croatia's Hvar Island. The July following her wedding, she also shared photos of her and her husband together while the two vacationed in Italy.