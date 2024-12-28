Dolly Parton's Tennessee Theme Park Is A Must-Visit Spot For Die Hard Fans

Country music legend Dolly Parton is one of the most popular and beloved entertainers of her generation. She's known for her down-home southern charm, positive attitude, and sense of humor, all of which make her a favorite of admirers around the world. But something you may not know about Parton is that fans also really love visiting her theme park.

Dollywood has been a staple of tourism in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee since it opened in 1986 — although before Parton got involved in the business, the theme park started much smaller and went by many other names. Dollywood (and its water park, Dollywood's Splash Country) welcomed approximately 3.5 million people in 2023, spokesperson for the park Wes Ramey said in a Knoxville News Sentinel interview. The outlet reported that had Dollywood shared their attendance numbers and been included in the Global Attractions Attendance Report for that year, it would've been in the top 20 for theme parks in North America.

Dollywood boasts nearly 50 rides and attractions, complete with roller coasters and interactive experiences. It also features several restaurants, shopping, and live shows. But fans aren't just going there for the rides, food, and music. They're also going to feel a bit more connected to their favorite country music star.

