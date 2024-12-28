Dolly Parton's Tennessee Theme Park Is A Must-Visit Spot For Die Hard Fans
Country music legend Dolly Parton is one of the most popular and beloved entertainers of her generation. She's known for her down-home southern charm, positive attitude, and sense of humor, all of which make her a favorite of admirers around the world. But something you may not know about Parton is that fans also really love visiting her theme park.
Dollywood has been a staple of tourism in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee since it opened in 1986 — although before Parton got involved in the business, the theme park started much smaller and went by many other names. Dollywood (and its water park, Dollywood's Splash Country) welcomed approximately 3.5 million people in 2023, spokesperson for the park Wes Ramey said in a Knoxville News Sentinel interview. The outlet reported that had Dollywood shared their attendance numbers and been included in the Global Attractions Attendance Report for that year, it would've been in the top 20 for theme parks in North America.
Dollywood boasts nearly 50 rides and attractions, complete with roller coasters and interactive experiences. It also features several restaurants, shopping, and live shows. But fans aren't just going there for the rides, food, and music. They're also going to feel a bit more connected to their favorite country music star.
Dollywood has links to Dolly Parton's childhood
A window into Dolly Parton's early life is on display at Dollywood, thanks to a replica of her childhood home. The home is a two-room log cabin, and was originally located a few miles from the park. Raised by her parents, Parton grew up in that home along with her 11 brothers and sisters.
The "Jolene" singer's small-town story laid the foundation for Parton's charitable work later in life. She's a recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, and has donated over 200 million children's books since 1995. She's also given millions of her own money to aid in disaster relief, following wildfires that affected the Great Smoky Mountains region in 2016.
While she does visit her own park from time to time, Parton was quick to admit she wouldn't be enjoying a new coaster in 2023. "I think I'd lose my hair," she said to USA Today. "I think I'd lose my nerve before even going on it." Parton went on to say that she has a good time experiencing everything the park has to offer, giving the music a special shout-out. "Everything kind of speaks to people at different times," she continued, "but I know it all speaks to me, and I can find some connection to my own life, my own childhood here in the hills."