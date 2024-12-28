Meet Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner's Youngest Son

During his 91 years on Earth, Hugh Hefner established a media empire and lived a life of luxury, frivolity, and controversy at the infamous Playboy Mansion. Now, Hugh's youngest son, Cooper Hefner, has been trying to reestablish his family's legacy and attempting to bring Playboy, the groundbreaking and envelope-pushing adult magazine his father created and championed in 1953, back into the family's control. In October 2024, Cooper publicly formally offered a $100 million bid on behalf of his investment firm, Hefner Capital, to buy Playboy Enterprises from PLBY Group, a publicly traded media company that now belongs to an acquisition company, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

Advertisement

While Cooper's bid for PLBY Group was rejected by a unanimous vote held by the company's board of directors just days later, the surprising takeover attempt did bring Cooper back into the spotlight as the scion of the Hefner family. Born in 1991, Cooper is Hugh's second son with ex-wife Kimberly Conrad, after they welcomed son Marston in 1990. Hugh also shared two children with his first wife, Mildred, including daughter Christie, born in 1952, and son David, born in 1955, marking a four-decade age gap between the late media mogul's kids.

Cooper began working for Playboy Enterprises while attending Chapman University, where he graduated in 2015. His time at the media company was tumultuous, and he briefly left in 2016 over disagreements with the then-CEO. However, later that year, he returned to the board and was named Chief Creative Officer, where he attempted to guide the magazine back to its roots as a sophisticated gentleman's publication. However, fate and the machinery of capitalism had other plans.

Advertisement