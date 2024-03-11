Weird Rules Women Living At The Playboy Mansion Had To Follow

Hugh Hefner liked having lots of women in his presence. While there were many years of his life spent in committed monogamous relationships, he was more famous for dating multiple women at once. The famed magazine editor had as many as seven girlfriends at one time, each of them living at the Playboy Mansion. While Hefner was allowed to date as many women as he wanted, the girls with whom he was in relationships were not allowed to have extraneous relationships. Hefner's ex-girlfriends Izabella St. James and Zoe Gregory delved into this in the docuseries "Secrets of Playboy."

Not all of the women accepted the rule that they weren't allowed to date other men, and according to Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison, several of his other ex-girlfriends didn't follow it. As she shared in an episode of "Call Her Daddy," "When I first moved in, there were six other women living there, and a lot of them were dating other people on the side. They weren't supposed to. That was against the rule and Hef was super jealous." According to Madison, the women who were dating men outside of the Mansion would lie to Hefner about their whereabouts to maintain their other relationships.

Interestingly, at least one of Hefner's girlfriends was married when she lived at the Mansion. In 2007, Bridget Marquardt told Star that she was still technically married to another man when she moved into Hef's place, but she was working on getting divorced. Perhaps surprisingly, Hef was okay with it.