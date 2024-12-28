What We Know About Elin Nordegren's Life Since Her Divorce From Tiger Woods

It's been a while since we've checked in with Tiger Woods' ex, Elin Nordegren. She was married to the legendary golf pro for almost six years and had two children with him before his rampant infidelity led to a divorce in 2010. What's she up to now? Newsflash: it sounds like she's thriving.

After reportedly walking away with approximately $100 million from the divorce settlement, Stockholm-born Nordegren graduated from Rollins College with a degree in psychology in 2014, dated a billionaire, opened a therapy business, had a luxurious mansion built in North Palm Beach, Florida, and even salvaged a peaceful co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Tiger Woods. And those are just a few of the things Elin Nordegren has been up to since her divorce.

Aside from those highlights, her biggest satisfaction in life now looks to be building a family with current partner and former NFL player Jordan Cameron. The pair began dating in 2017 and share six kids between them.