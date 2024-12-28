What We Know About Elin Nordegren's Life Since Her Divorce From Tiger Woods
It's been a while since we've checked in with Tiger Woods' ex, Elin Nordegren. She was married to the legendary golf pro for almost six years and had two children with him before his rampant infidelity led to a divorce in 2010. What's she up to now? Newsflash: it sounds like she's thriving.
After reportedly walking away with approximately $100 million from the divorce settlement, Stockholm-born Nordegren graduated from Rollins College with a degree in psychology in 2014, dated a billionaire, opened a therapy business, had a luxurious mansion built in North Palm Beach, Florida, and even salvaged a peaceful co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Tiger Woods. And those are just a few of the things Elin Nordegren has been up to since her divorce.
Aside from those highlights, her biggest satisfaction in life now looks to be building a family with current partner and former NFL player Jordan Cameron. The pair began dating in 2017 and share six kids between them.
Elin Nordegren is living her dream
From the sound of things, Elin Nordegren is loving life. An unnamed friend told People that the former model had always longed for a big family, and that she "loved the idea of a house filled with kids." She finally has that with retired tight end Jordan Cameron, who has proven to be a dedicated partner and father over the years. Cameron cut his professional football career short after suffering four concussions over six seasons in the NFL. One of his reasons for retiring early was that he wanted to continue to be there for his son and any future children — and that's certainly how things are shaping up.
Nordegren and Cameron both already had parenting experience before getting together: Cameron was a father to son Tristan, and Nordegren had son Charlie and daughter Sam while married to Tiger Woods. The retired Miami Dolphins player and Nordegren have since expanded their blended family with children Zeta, Freya, and Arthur. The friend who spoke to People shared that Nordegren is "living her sweetest dream" as the mom of those six kids. Sometimes, things truly do work out!