The Truth About Jelly Roll And Donald Trump's UFC Match Meeting
When you think of Jelly Roll, the first things that may come to mind are tattoos, and singing along to "Save Me" or "Need a Favor." What doesn't always register is how the singer has seemingly made a habit of hanging out with politicians — on the Senate floor and ringside at UFC fights, especially considering his time spent in prison after being on the opposite side of the law.
A passionate advocate for people trying to overcome substance abuse, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, testified in front of Congress in support of an anti-fentanyl bill in January 2024. The legislation was supported by both Democrat and Republican senators, who chatted with the "Halfway to Hell" vocalist during his time on Capitol Hill.
In November 2024, Jelly Roll had swapped the Senate floor for Madison Square Garden, where he attended a UFC bout. A long-time fan of the sport, he was excited about the match-up, and, as he shared with his wife Bunnie XO on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast in December 2024, he was also swept away by the appearance of Donald J. Trump, the 47th president of the United States. Jelly Roll had the opportunity to meet Trump just after he was elected, but before he took office. Despite the backlash he received online after the interaction, he had no regrets, and in fact, considered it an honor. "Dude, there's not a chance in hell I'm not going to meet the president-elect," he declared. "The truth is, it was really cool to meet [Trump]."
Jelly Roll says it's about meeting people for people
When a video of Jelly Roll shaking hands with Donald J. Trump at a UFC fight surfaced, fans had all kinds of opinions about the connection. So much so, that when Jelly Roll appeared on an episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, hosted by his wife Bunnie XO, the two of them decided to address it.
After being convicted of a felony at age 16, Jelly Roll lost the right to vote, but he told Bunnie he wasn't a political guy and didn't grow up in a house where voting was a priority. What was given importance by his parents, though, was the highest office in the United States. "They did push, 'Respect the president.' My father was real big about, 'That's the hardest job in the world; respect whoever has it.'" Referring to his fight for victims of substance abuse, he also explained, "I'm going to work with whatever administration is in play for the rest of my life because my cause will always be what it is, and that's always going to involve me having these conversations."
Jelly Roll pointed out that if he had been given the opportunity to meet Joe Biden, he would have done that, too, with as much excitement. But it was actually another Trump who the singer met first, as he sat next to Don Jr. at a different UFC fight. "As a human being, he was self-deprecating, he was funny, he was charming, and he was just fun to sit next to." He summed up, "It's also about seeing people for people."