The Truth About Jelly Roll And Donald Trump's UFC Match Meeting

When you think of Jelly Roll, the first things that may come to mind are tattoos, and singing along to "Save Me" or "Need a Favor." What doesn't always register is how the singer has seemingly made a habit of hanging out with politicians — on the Senate floor and ringside at UFC fights, especially considering his time spent in prison after being on the opposite side of the law.

A passionate advocate for people trying to overcome substance abuse, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, testified in front of Congress in support of an anti-fentanyl bill in January 2024. The legislation was supported by both Democrat and Republican senators, who chatted with the "Halfway to Hell" vocalist during his time on Capitol Hill.

In November 2024, Jelly Roll had swapped the Senate floor for Madison Square Garden, where he attended a UFC bout. A long-time fan of the sport, he was excited about the match-up, and, as he shared with his wife Bunnie XO on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast in December 2024, he was also swept away by the appearance of Donald J. Trump, the 47th president of the United States. Jelly Roll had the opportunity to meet Trump just after he was elected, but before he took office. Despite the backlash he received online after the interaction, he had no regrets, and in fact, considered it an honor. "Dude, there's not a chance in hell I'm not going to meet the president-elect," he declared. "The truth is, it was really cool to meet [Trump]."

