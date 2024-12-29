Details About Madonna's Secret Fling With A Famous Rapper

Pop sensation Madonna has had quite the relationship history over the course of her decades-long career. She's been linked to the likes of Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, eccentric basketball icon Dennis Rodman, and even "Ice Ice Baby" singer Vanilla Ice. But the Ice Man is hardly the only rapper Madonna has dated. In fact, she once had a secret two-year relationship with none other than late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

Madonna and Shakur met in March 1993, and the two began seeing each other not long after. However, Madonna didn't publicly address the relationship until 2015, when she appeared on "The Howard Stern Show." During the interview, the "Like a Virgin" singer recalled her infamous 1994 appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman," where she repeatedly dropped the f-bomb. Madonna attributed her attitude at the time to Shakur's influence. "I was feeling very gangster," she told Stern (via Entertainment Tonight).

Shakur's friend and fellow rapper Snoop Dogg himself went on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2018, and recalled the time he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1994. Snoop says he invited Shakur backstage, and was shocked when Madonna came with him. The D.O. Double G had kept the interaction a secret for nearly 25 years. As for why the secret romance didn't last, Shakur believed that being in an interracial relationship would hurt his image. He expressed as much in a 1995 breakup letter he wrote to Madonna while in prison. The letter surfaced online via TMZ in 2017.

