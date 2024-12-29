Cher Outfits That Hit All The Wrong Notes

Cher is nothing short of an icon. Over the course of her career, which has spanned six decades as of this writing, she has proven that she is the epitome of star power. The singer, of course, has famous vocal chops and seemingly endless stage presence. Beyond this, though, she is nothing short of a fashion icon and has managed to look stunning and set trends for nearly 60 years. That doesn't mean, however, that every outfit she's sported over the years has been a winner.

Cher has rocked many daring outfits and worn red-carpet dresses that left little to the imagination. Of course, with fashion risks come hits and serious misses. And, while in many ways, Cher doesn't seem like the average human, she occasionally has a style misfire just like the rest of us. In Cher's defense, most stars have had way more fashion fails in over five decades than just five. Even so, a weird outfit is a weird outfit. And, from totally baffling jeans to a clown-inspired red carpet look, Cher has had a few. So, here are some of Cher's worst looks over the years, because even the stars with seemingly flawless fashion have an occasional flop.